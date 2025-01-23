Ravin Group Marks 75 Years of Excellence and Celebrated the Theme of 'Taking a Sustainable India to the World'

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravin Group, one of India's fastest-growing business groups, and a leader in sustainability and green initiatives in India, celebrated its remarkable 75th anniversary with an inspiring and colorful evening that brought together industry leaders, policymakers, Bollywood celebrities, and business magnates. The event, themed 'Taking a Sustainable India to the World', highlighted Ravin Group's commitment to environmental sustainability, innovation, and reliability. It also recognized the company's legacy in shaping India's infrastructure and its dedication to creating a greener future.

Bollywood actor and businessman, Mr. Vivek Oberoi, who was specially present at the event, introduced Pujya Shri Brahmavihari Swami, a spiritual leader and motivational speaker, who leads international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and the visionary behind the creation of the Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrating sustainability and innovation, the event's theme, 'Taking a Sustainable India to the World', was a reflection of Ravin Group's long-standing commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable India while showcasing its role in the nation's infrastructure development.

Smt. Pankaja Munde, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Environment, and Climate Change, spoke about the glorious journey of Ravin and emphasized the importance of sustainability and the efforts of the ministry to building a sustainable future.

Mr. Vijay Karia, Chairman and Managing Director at Ravin Group of Companies, said, "At Ravin Group, we are proud to be part of India's growth story, with sustainability, reliability, and innovation at the core of everything we do. We are excited to continue this journey and contribute to the global push for environmental responsibility, all while propelling India's economic progress."

During the event, Bollywood actor and businessman, Vivek Oberoi, lent his support, saying, "This is a critical initiative, and it is heartening to see industry leaders come together for a common cause — ensuring that the future of our country and our planet is in safe hands." He applauded Ravin Group and Vijay Karia for the legacy and in building and strengthening the brand not just in the country but taking the brand overseas, and in the true sense, taking brand India to the world.

Dignitaries and Industry Leaders: The event was attended by key political figures including, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra; Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology of Maharashtra; Smt. Pankaja Munde, Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Environment, and Climate Change; Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awardee; Shri Anurag Thakur, Member of Lok Sabha; and Ravi Kishan, Member of the Lok Sabha.

Global Business Leaders: Notable business leaders, including Shri Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE India, and Shri Suresh Kotak, renowned businessman, were present, showing strong support for the vision of sustainability and growth.

Bollywood Stars Shine: Bollywood icons and playback singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam, among others, added glamour to the evening.

Ravin Group's 75-year legacy is marked by contributions to landmark infrastructure projects like the Maha Metro Aqua Line, Mumbai Metro, and Hyderabad Metro, airports, data centers and many prestigious projects overseas. The company has pioneered innovations, such as introducing XLPE cables at PVC prices, and has been a staunch supporter of India's renewable energy movement. Under Mr. Vijay Karia's leadership, Ravin has become a global brand known for its dedication to sustainability and innovation.

During the event, Ravin Group presented sustainability awards to several distinguished individuals, including HH Brahmavihari Swami and Dr. R A Mashelkar. Other notable awardees included Shri Suresh Kotak, Shri Ashish Chauhan, Shri Manhar Udhas, Shri Vivek Oberoi, and the late Shri Rohit Patel, who was a notable contributor and strong pillar for the BAPS Abu Dhabi Temple.

The event also celebrated India's transformative journey, from humble beginnings to becoming the world's fifth-largest economy, highlighting the nation's progress in manufacturing, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Initiatives like 'Make in India', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and 'Gati Shakti' have fueled this transformation, positioning India as a global leader in sustainability and economic growth.

About Ravin Group

Ravin Group, established in the year 1950, comprises of various companies managing diverse business and manufacturing facilities in India and the UAE, with its expertise in the electrical energy sector. The Ravin Group management board comprises of highly qualified professionals with significant expertise in various markets and have been pioneers of new product developments through R&D in the industry.

The Group's values of Sustainability, Reliability and Innovation propel it to perform and excel in all spheres of activity. Ravin Group offers comprehensive solutions across 5 verticals such as Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, EHV & Accessories, Trading, EPC Services in the fields of renewables, cable laying, cable jointing and termination, building sub-stations etc.

The group's focused approach towards project management enables the creation of world class projects and innovative solutions. With proven technical prowess in handling mega projects and superior project management expertise, the Group has powered infrastructure development in over 100 countries. Over the past decade, Ravin Group, with its motto of Evolving and Energizing, has been instrumental in bringing new technology into the cable and allied industries, enhancing the industry knowledge base.

Ravin Group embodies the spirit of 'Make in India' and 'Viksit Bharat', more particularly 'Viksit Maharashtra'. The group embraces the 'Reliability, Innovation & Sustainability' values.