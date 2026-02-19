Ray-Ban deepens its dialogue with music and culture at Nomads 2026 through two curated listening spaces

Across 3 days, these spaces invited festival-goers to slow down, stay a while, and return — becoming natural gathering points for listening, conversation, and discovery.

Ray-Ban Hub: Where Innovation Meets Expression

At the heart of the festival, the Ray-Ban Hub became a breather from the pace of the day — a space where conversations stretched, hands got busy with craft, and time softened.

Visitors tried their hand at analogue printmaking, discovered the latest collections up close, and experienced Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses through hands-free demos that allowed them to capture moments naturally, instinctively, and without stepping away from the experience itself.

More than a showcase, the Hub became a place to gather, tinker, and simply be.

Ray-Ban Easy Picnic

Laidback, sun-drenched, and rooted in vinyl culture, Ray-Ban Easy Picnic set the tone for the festival with a relaxed, daytime listening experience.

The stage opened on Friday afternoon with an extended six-hour vinyl-only set by Antariksh Daddy, easing audiences into the weekend through deep, immersive selections.

On Saturday afternoon, audiences experienced the sonic storytelling of Jogita, followed by No Plastic, whose genre-spanning selections moved fluidly across dub, dancehall, disco, street soul, and jukebox classics.

Sunday afternoon began with Delhi-based selector Girls Night Out, whose uplifting sets drew from house, disco, acid, Balearic, soca, and more. London-based DJ Mafalda closed the Easy Picnic with a warm, sun-kissed set that echoed Ray-Ban's effortless summer sensibility.

Across the weekend, Easy Picnic became a space people didn't just pass through — they settled into.

Ray-Ban Puqaar

Returning with renewed spirit, Ray-Ban Puqaar emerged as a space of discovery, offering insight into forgotten ways of being, listening, and feeling. The stage explored sound as ritual, reflection, and resistance.

Friday evening opened with Sahaja's multilingual spiritual folk showcase, weaving poetry and instrumentation into a deeply immersive performance.

On Saturday evening, the much-loved folk musician Kutla Khan, an adept multi-instrumentalist, delivered a captivating performance alongside an accomplished ensemble - Sawi Khan on the kamaicha, Alser Khan on the surinda, Rahees Khan on khartal, Sabir Khan on morchang, Yusuf Khan and Mahmood Khan on bhapang, Ram Swaroop on bakri ki masak, and Ram Autan on the chikara, among others.

The festival closed at Puqaar on Sunday night with Yakh Basta, whose contemplative ambient performance carried listeners gently into the early hours, unhurried and deeply reflective.

Across the Hub, Easy Picnic, and Puqaar, Ray-Ban created spaces for participation over performance, presence over spectacle, and culture that was shared rather than staged.

Because the most meaningful festival moments are often the ones people stay for.

