Ray Business Technologies to hire 200+ employees in first two quarters in 2022

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Technology Solution provider, Ray Business Technologies, a CMMI Level 3 Company, plans to hire 200 employees in the first 6 months of 2022.

With 12 years of rich business experience, Ray Business Technologies, headquartered in India and having its offices in USA, Canada, Australia and Philippines, is a leading IT Solution provider to enterprises across the world. RBT provides IT Solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Portals and Content Management (EPCM), Enterprise Application Integration (EAI), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Artificial Intelligence.

Providing additional details on RBT's expansion plan, Mr. Ajay Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, explained, "2022 is going to be an exciting year for Ray Business Technologies. We won multi-year projects in USA & Australia of larger enterprises clients in last 4 months. We need additional capacity to deliver projects as planned. While we plan to hire big in 2022, we are also looking at strategic partnerships and acquisitions in India and USA to augment RBT capabilities. Additionally, we have strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Dell Boomi, Kentico and Sitecore to add tremendous value to our client's businesses."

He further said, "Our primary focus is on building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills who will strengthen our existing team to fulfil the demand surge."

About Ray Business Technologies:

Ray Business Technologies ("RBT") is a global Information Technology (IT) Solutions company. RBT offers comprehensive end-to-end IT Solutions for Business Application Development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Enterprise Collaboration Solutions, Testing, Cloud Computing and IT Infrastructure Management to organizations in the Banking & Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Leisure & Travel, Telecom and Energy & Utilities verticals.

Website: www.raybiztech.com

SOURCE Ray Business Technologies