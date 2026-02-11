Raychem RPG: Nearly Four Decades of Engineering Excellence in India's Energy Infrastructure Development

A legacy of innovation and reliability- Raychem RPG's advanced solutions have been instrumental in powering India's most critical energy infrastructure projects across transportation, power distribution, and industrial sectors

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As commuters traverse metro networks across India, as aircraft operations continue at major airports nationwide, and as clean energy is transmitted from Solar Park- the intricate network of precision-engineered electrical connections that enable these modern infrastructure systems remain largely invisible to the public eye.

Raychem RPG Celebrates Nearly Four Decades of Engineering Excellence in India's Energy Infrastructure Development

For nearly four decades, Raychem RPG Private Limited has served as a critical enabler of India's energy infrastructure ecosystem- delivering engineering solutions that ensure the nation's vital systems operate with sustained reliability and performance.

The Backbone of Nation-Building

Incorporated in 1989 as a pioneering joint venture between TE Connectivity (USA) and RPG Enterprises (India), Raychem RPG has been instrumental in India's energy infrastructure transformation. The country needed more than just infrastructure- it needed reliability, innovation, and solutions built to last decades, not years.

This founding vision has been realized across numerous landmark national projects. The company's transformer solutions support India's ambitious high-Speed Rail Corridor (Bullet Train) project, ensuring optimal power delivery for advanced rail operations.

From north to south, across the length and breadth of the nation, Raychem RPG's cable jointing kits facilitate continuous and secure power distribution.

The company's aviation sector presence exemplifies this pan-India reach from regional airports to sophisticated, large-scale modern aviation hubs. Raychem RPG's cable jointing solutions provide environmentally resilient, secure power connectivity across extensive infrastructure zones, enhancing electrical distribution network integrity and ensuring operational continuity.

Powering India's Clean Energy Future

Perhaps nowhere is Raychem RPG's impact more visible than in India's renewable energy revolution. At the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Kutch- one of the world's largest renewable energy installations- the company's medium voltage cable accessories (MVCA) play a critical role in transmitting clean energy from solar arrays to the national grid.

"Infrastructure projects today aren't just about concrete and steel- they're about connectivity and reliability," says Tamal Kanti Saha, SVP & Head – Global Sales & Marketing, Raychem RPG. "Every cable joint, every termination, every protection system we install is designed to perform flawlessly for decades, often in the harshest conditions imaginable. Building India's energy infrastructure ecosystem is a key focus area for Raychem RPG."

Engineering Firsts That Define an Industry

Raychem RPG's contribution extends beyond scale- it's about pioneering solutions that set new benchmarks. The company recently became the first in India to manufacture 145 kV Dry Type Self-Supporting Outdoor Terminations- a sustainable, oil-free product that aligns with the Make in India initiative while setting new standards in electrical safety.

Across many public and private utilities in eastern India, Raychem RPG's Extra High Voltage Cable Accessories (EHVCA) and dry-type terminations ensure reliable power distribution across challenging terrains and climatic conditions.

About Raychem RPG

Raychem RPG Private Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between TE Connectivity (USA) and RPG Enterprises (India), established in 1989. The company specializes in engineering solutions for power saving, protection, and distribution, serving critical infrastructure across energy, transportation, telecommunications, and industrial sectors. With three manufacturing facilities in India and a presence in over 100 countries, Raychem RPG continues to enable India's infrastructure transformation through reliable, innovative connectivity solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901886/Raychem_RPG_anniversary.jpg