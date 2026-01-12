RBI has expanded Payment Aggregator Authorization for Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to include Physical (in-store) payments

Enables seamless, compliant payments across digital and in-store channels for enterprises & SMEs

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviti Technologies, India's leading payments-centric retail SaaS platform, has been granted a Certificate of Authorization by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

The company had earlier received RBI authorization for online payment aggregation in March 2024. With the latest authorization, Innoviti is now permitted to operate as a Payment Aggregator for both online and physical (in-store) payment transactions.

Today's consumers increasingly move fluidly across physical and digital environments, expecting brands to recognise them and serve them consistently—whether they are shopping in-store, ordering remotely, or engaging across multiple touchpoints. For merchants, this shift calls for payment systems that are no longer defined by channels, but by the ability to support seamless, sustainable experiences wherever and whenever customers choose to transact.

Innoviti's payments-centric SaaS platform has been purpose-built to address this evolution, bringing together online and in-store payment technologies into a reliable and secure framework—without the need to rent payment terminals or undertake complex payment gateway integrations—reflecting how modern commerce works.

Innoviti already operates India's largest offline payments platform under the brand name innoviti unipay for marquee enterprise brands such as Reliance, Tanishq, Shoppers Stop and others. innoviti genie is a sales acceleration software that helps more than 10000 local mobile merchants with high agency to sell more with higher margins than ever before. innoviti link is India's highest rated payment links app with 50,000+ downloads and rated at 4.9 star on Play Store and 4.8 star on App Store.

Through applications such as innoviti link, SME merchants can design modern, remote-first customer journeys—accepting payments from anywhere in the country without opening additional shops or investing in websites.

The company has been known for innovating modern technologies without compromising on cyber security and governance. Innoviti has been continuously enhancing its digital plus physical risk-centric onboarding process to ensure that only bonafide transactions of bonafide merchants are processed. Using a modern domain-driven design methodology integrated with banks and payment Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Link enables fast, seamless, and secure payments for merchants and consumers.

Innoviti achieved operating profitability in May 2025 and is adequately capitalized to fuel its growth plan. The company is now bolstering its leadership for a sustained period of profitable hyper-growth. The expanded authorisation does not represent a new line of business for Innoviti, but a regulatory milestone in its journey of bringing together physical and digital commerce experiences.

Quotes:

Founder and CEO, Rajeev Agrawal, Innoviti said:

"Consumers today do not think in terms of online or offline—they simply expect brands to recognise them and serve them seamlessly.

Our earlier RBI authorization for online payment aggregation marked an important milestone for Innoviti. The expanded authorization to operate as a Payment Aggregator for both online and physical payments further reinforces the trust placed in our systems, governance, and compliance framework.

As India's payments ecosystem evolves across channels, our commitment remains unchanged—to ensure that every payment processed on our platform is safe, secure, and fully compliant."

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

https://www.innoviti.com

Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a payments-centric retail SaaS company enabling enterprises and SMEs to collect payments securely across online and offline channels. Its platforms process over ₹80,000 crore annually across 2,000+ cities and 50,000+ merchants, supporting digital, in-store, and remote payment use cases within a robust, RBI-regulated framework. Backed by marquee investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Catamaran Ventures (Mr. Narayana Murthy's family office), India, and the Patni Family Office, India, Innoviti is the recipient of RBI's authorization to operate as an online and physical (in-store) payment aggregator. Innoviti's technology edge is visible through the 14 patents awarded, with 11 more in pipeline.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721692/Innoviti_Logo.jpg