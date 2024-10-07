RCG Global Services Acquires Aethereus to Strengthen Salesforce and Data Services

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG Global Services, a leader in technology consulting and business-first engineering and part of the Frontenac portfolio, is excited to announce its acquisition of Aethereus, an award-winning Salesforce Summit Partner specializing in advisory, experience design, and multi-cloud transformation. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in RCG's growth strategy, strengthening its Salesforce consulting capabilities, expanding its industry and core cloud offerings, and increasing its presence in India.

Strengthened Capabilities to Service Clients Better

Aethereus, known for its expertise in Salesforce platform solutions such as, AI + Data cloud, industry clouds, and multi-cloud implementations, will further strengthen RCG's cloud, data, and AI capabilities. This integration empowers RCG to deliver advanced tools for intelligent automation, sophisticated analytics, and actionable insights, helping clients improve efficiency and make data-driven decisions that drive measurable business outcomes.



"Our acquisition of Aethereus brings together two highly complementary companies, creating a powerful force that can deliver unmatched value to our clients," said Ramesh Ramani, CEO of RCG Global Services. "By combining RCG's engineering experience with Aethereus' extensive Salesforce expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses innovate and transform faster, with greater precision and measurable outcomes."

A Shared Commitment to Innovation and Industry-Focused Solutions

RCG and Aethereus share a strong commitment to delivering business-driven technology solutions that help clients adapt and thrive in today's evolving digital landscape. Together, they will enhance their ability to provide data-driven, AI-powered solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

Vijay Gupta, Co-Founder of Aethereus emphasized, "Partnering with RCG opens up incredible opportunities for us to expand the reach of our Salesforce expertise. We are excited to combine our capabilities with RCG's deep industry knowledge and engineering capabilities, creating comprehensive solutions that transform customer experiences, elevate operations, and deliver significant value for our clients."

Looking Ahead | A Future of Sustained Growth and Differentiation

RCG Global Services and Aethereus are joining forces to help clients overcome their most complex customer experience challenges by harnessing Salesforce's cutting-edge technologies, including AI-powered solutions and data cloud transformations. By combining their expertise, the companies are poised to lead digital transformation across industries, empowering clients to maximize their technology and data investments.



This acquisition marks a new chapter in RCG's growth, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

For more information, visit www.rcglobalservices.com and www.aethereus.com.

About RCG Global Services

RCG Global Services has been delivering expert business-first solutions across major industries for over five decades. With core expertise in cloud engineering, quality assurance, data analytics, AI, and business automation, RCG is dedicated to driving digital transformation for its clients with innovative solutions.

About Aethereus

Aethereus , a 6X award winning Salesforce Summit Partner with over 500 Salesforce certifications and more than 120 AI, Data and Industry cloud certifications , boasts a perfect 5/5 CSAT score on Appexchange As catalysts for Salesforce-driven transformations, Aethereus is renowned for its expertise in Salesforce advisory, architecture, and experience design. With a strong focus on Salesforce's Data Cloud and industry-specific solutions, Aethereus has successfully helped global clients modernize applications, enhance customer experiences, and achieve business results through innovative technology.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523007/RCG_Global_Services_Aethereus.jpg