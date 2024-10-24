REA Group celebrates the official opening of its new innovation hub in India

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REA Group has celebrated the official opening of REA Cyber City, a new innovation hub located in Gurugram, India. REA Cyber City will enhance REA's delivery capability and accelerate its future growth by providing access to key skillsets and world-class talent in India.

As an extension of REA in Australia, REA Cyber City teams will have the opportunity to work on Australia's #1 residential property website, realestate.com.au, and develop innovative products and features for the 12 million Australian consumers who now visit the platform[1].

REA Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Wilson, said that the opening of REA Cyber City marks an exciting chapter in REA's evolution.

"We continue to evolve our operations to ensure we have the right mix of skills and technology in place to execute on our ambitious strategy and deliver even greater value to our consumers, real estate agent customers and mortgage brokers. Importantly, we are positioning ourselves for the future as a globally leading growth business."

"REA Cyber City will underpin the exceptional property and finance experiences we offer in Australia and our long-term vision is to build centres of excellence that can be easily scaled with specialised capabilities in areas such as AI and Cyber Security," Mr Wilson said.

"We will continue to invest in the vibrant local Indian talent market through our existing REA India business and now through REA Cyber City as well."

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, attended the official opening of REA Cyber City and participated in the traditional Indian lamp lighting ceremony.

"REA's expanding investment in India reflects the continuing growth in our bilateral relationship. REA Cyber City will allow collaboration between Australian and Indian technology professionals, and tap into India's incredible young, driven workforce," Mr Green said.

Culture, connection and people are at the heart of REA, helping to drive innovation and exceptional experiences for consumers and customers. Last financial year, REA was recognised by Great Place to Work Australia as one of Australia's top five Best Workplaces for the third consecutive year, as well as one of Australia's Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces for Women.

"As a leading Australian technology company with world-class engineering and ways of working, REA is known for its culture of innovation and experimentation. We believe that attracting top global talent and providing them with an environment that empowers ownership and agility is key," said Steve Maidment, REA Group Chief Technology Officer.

"We are intentional about the people we're hiring and are looking for innovators and disruptors; we want the best technologists and leaders to join us on this exciting journey, bringing to life REA's passion and excellence in Cyber City. For us, it's not about the number of employees, but about the value they will deliver."

There are already over 50 employees based at REA Cyber City and teams are focused on building new capability across privacy and data management, improving efficiency and effectiveness in the cloud, and extending products and features. It is expected REA Cyber City will scale rapidly across people, capability and responsibility to meet the growing needs of the business.

REA has partnered with local Indian market specialists, ANSR, and longstanding partner, Thoughtworks, to establish REA Cyber City. ANSR has led recruitment and the end-to-end set up of REA Cyber City while Thoughtworks has supported on technical recruitment and organisational design to create the foundations for a high performing team.

