REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED NO. 1 REAL ESTATE FRANCHISE FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN ENTREPRENEUR'S FRANCHISE 500®

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, has once again claimed the No. 1 ranking in the real estate category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, marking the fifth year in a row the UNBrokerage® has earned the top spot.

This is the tenth year that Realty ONE Group International has made the list, continuing to climb the rankings every year as a result of its constant innovation, dynamic COOLTURE and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

"For five straight years, this recognition demonstrates what our franchise owners and real estate professionals already know - that Realty ONE Group isn't just growing, it's leading," said Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International. "We've built a brand that is people-first, challenges outdated industry models, and empowers entrepreneurs to build a lifelong legacy. These annual awards are a result of their hard work, their loyalty and our global ONE Family's love for the brand."

According to Entrepreneur's magazine editor in chief, Jason Feifer, "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

The rankings are determined by an analysis of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial performance.

Realty ONE Group's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.join.realtyonegroup.com.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

