Reasons why Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan is a stable income generator

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the family's dreams and aspirations is what every individual yearns to achieve. Dreams - small or big, do not become reality through magic. It takes effort and a stable source of income to fulfill them. They could be as mundane as planning dinner parties or weekend getaways to something big like owning a dream house or a car. A steady source of additional income can aid in meeting short-term or long-term goals or to overcome financial obstacles. Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan is a viable solution in doing so.

With the growing uncertainty on earning a stable income, Active Income Plan acts as a financial safety net that an individual can rely on for one's dreams; something that helps one's family lead a comfortable lifestyle in this unavoidable process of earning.

Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan offers steady income till the age of 99 years. With a longer-term coverage, the Active Income Plan makes it easier for the individual to fulfill his needs regardless of the circumstance. It makes sure no financial roadblocks present themselves in taking care of one's family.

Between the Early Benefit option and the Deferred Income option, the policyholder can make a preferred choice for his steady source of income. The Early Income Benefit Option will get a stable income from the second policy year and the Deferred Income Benefit Option will receive stable income a year after the premium paying term ends.

An earning individual also needs to consider the possible scenario where he might no longer be around for his family. The Active Income Plan comes with a Family Benefit Option in which the policyholder's family can get the Income Benefit and the Maturity Benefit without having to pay any future premiums. Also, the policyholder's nominee will receive a lump sum in case of death.

In today's day and age, with the unpredictable predicaments, an individual should have an additional stream of income. Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan provides a viable financial solution no matter what life has to offer.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards:

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in

You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true

https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio

https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/

https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance