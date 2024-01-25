Rediscovered Portrait of a Young Female by Gustav Klimt Offered in Special Auction at Vienna's Auction House im Kinsky

VIENNA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viennese auction house im Kinsky will present a rediscovered masterpiece of Austrian Modernism: the Portrait of Fräulein Lieser, one of the last works created by Gustav Klimt. For approximately 100 years, the painting was considered lost. For many decades, this important work of art has been privately owned by an Austrian citizen, unknown to the public.

The rediscovery of this portrait, one of the most beautiful of Klimt's last creative period, is a sensation. As a key figure of Viennese Art Nouveau, Gustav Klimt epitomizes fin de siècle Austrian Modernism more than any other artist. His work, particularly his portraits of successful women from the upper middle class at the turn of the century, enjoy the highest recognition worldwide. Klimt's paintings rank in the top echelons of the international art market. His portraits of women are seldom offered at auctions. A painting of such rarity, artistic significance, and value has not been available on the art market in Central Europe for decades. This also applies to Austria, where no work of art of even approximate importance has been available.

Before the Portrait of Fräulein Lieser is offered in a special auction at the auction house im Kinsky in Vienna on April 24, 2024, it will travel worldwide. In cooperation with LGT Bank, the painting will be presented at various locations internationally; planned stops include Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, and Hong Kong.

After the painting returns to Vienna, it will be auctioned on April 24, 2024, on behalf of the current owners (Austrian private citizens) along with the legal successors of Adolf and Henriette Lieser based on an agreement in accordance with the Washington Principles of 1998.

im Kinsky, Austria's second-largest auction house, has established a reputation for outstanding expertise in Austrian Modernism over the more than thirty years since its founding. That Gustav Klimt's late work is not being auctioned in London or New York, but represented by the much smaller Viennese auction house im Kinsky, is a recognition of its many years of experience in positioning Klimt's works and, significantly, its international expertise in dealing with works of art that were confiscated and seized during the Nazi era. With their historical knowledge of art and legal expertise, im Kinsky is well positioned to handle these sensitive projects and takes into account all interests and claims.

