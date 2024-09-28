Rediscovering a Forgotten Artform: Seagram's 100 Pipers Breathes New Life into Indian Calligraphy with The Legacy Project

Seagram's 100 Pipers creates limited edition packs that celebrate calligraphy, using five different Indian scripts

NEW DELHI, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's 100 Pipers, India's #1 selling Scotch, is proud to reinforce its commitment to preserving India's rich cultural heritage, with the latest chapter of The Legacy Project, an initiative dedicated to rediscovering forgotten Indian artforms. As part of this multi-year initiative, Seagram's 100 Pipers has unveiled six limited edition packs, each using calligraphy to bring alive the timeless beauty of Indian regional scripts through this artform that has been an integral part of the country's culture.

While one of the limited-edition packs brings to life Rabindranath Tagore's poem about the pitfalls of materialism, using Bengali calligraphy, another one narrates Bharatendu Harishchandra's poem about taking pride in one's mother tongue, using Devanagari calligraphy. Similarly, other packs bring out such stories of goodness through calligraphy, using Gurmukhi, Kannada and Telugu.

Launched in 2019, The Legacy Project is dedicated to reviving and promoting traditional Indian artforms that are at risk of being forgotten. This initiative has previously highlighted dying art forms like hand painting, handmade textiles as well as India's forgotten music forms. This year, the focus shifts to calligraphy — a once-flourishing art, central to Indian culture, which is now endangered in the digital age humans live in. The project aims to spotlight calligraphy's significance and ensure that its rich legacy endures.

Calligraphy, historically more than a decorative art, was a revered form of expression, deeply rooted in India's literary and cultural traditions. From literature to royal decrees, it played a pivotal role in shaping Indian history. This year, The Legacy Project revives this lost art form through limited edition packs that not only celebrate calligraphy but also convey messages of goodness. Apart from the iconic poems on the pitfalls of materialism and pride in one's mother tongue, it also highlights themes like environmental care as well as about living in harmony with each other. In all, these packs reconnect audiences with the cultural and philosophical essence of Indian calligraphy.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, emphasized on the brand's ongoing commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage: "100 Pipers Legacy Project is a multi-year initiative dedicated to reviving and celebrating India's diverse artistic traditions. Over the years we've championed various lost artforms, from hand painting to handmade textiles, with a vision to help consumers rediscover these forgotten artforms. This year, we are focussing on the intricate and meaningful art of calligraphy. Calligraphy is not just about beautiful writing; it has been the means to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and stories for generations. We are proud to launch this year's Legacy Project as a platform to showcase calligraphy, ensuring that this ancient artform continues to thrive in the modern world."

Additional Details about The Legacy Project 2024

This year, the Legacy Project delves into Indian regional languages, with each limited-edition pack telling a unique story through the strokes of master calligraphers:

Limited Edition Pack: CHAINS OF GOLD

Bengali Calligraphy by Rupak Neogi

This pack brings to life a story by Rabindranath Tagore, highlighting how materialism traps individuals, symbolized through intricate Bengali calligraphy.

Limited Edition Pack: LET GO

Punjabi Calligraphy by Tarun Deep

Through Gurmukhi script, this pack embodies a poem that reflects on the transient nature of wealth and riches, reminding one that humans all come from nothing and will leave with nothing.

Limited Edition Pack: FIRST WORD

Devanagari Calligraphy (Hindi) by Nikhil Aphale

A tribute to the importance of one's mother tongue, this pack uses Devanagari script to emphasize the significance of preserving and cherishing one's linguistic heritage.

Limited Edition Pack: BORN TO RULE

Devanagari Calligraphy (Haryanvi) by Sudeep Gandhi

This pack is an ode to womanhood, celebrating the greatness women are destined to achieve, beautifully depicted through Devanagari calligraphy.

Limited Edition Pack: RINGS OF EVOLUTION

Telugu Calligraphy by Sanjeev Kumar

Capturing the wisdom of growing trees over cities, this pack uses Telugu script to convey the importance of nurturing nature for future generations.

Limited Edition Pack: I SEE YOU

Kannada Calligraphy by Mohan Kumar E

This pack conveys a powerful message about the beauty of diversity and uniqueness in the world, brought to life through Kannada calligraphy.

