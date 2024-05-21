Registrations Open for Admission to IIFT's MA (Economics- Specialization in Trade & Finance) and Ph.D. (Economics) Programme Full-time & Part-time

NEW DELHI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), premier 'B-School' in the country, was established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The Institute was granted "Deemed to be University" status in 2002. The Institute was granted the prestigious AACSB Accreditation in 2021. With this the IIFT figures amongst the top 900+ Business Schools of the world which have earned this accreditation. In 2023, the institute was graded A+ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

For the Academic Year 2024-25, registrations are open for following programmes:

Two Year Full- time MA (Economics - Specialization in Trade & Finance) programme 2024-26 Ph.D. (Economics) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time)

Eligibility Criteria:

MA (Economics- Specialization in Trade & Finance) Programme 2024-26

Complete details about eligibility criteria are given in the Prospectus which is available at https://docs.iift.ac.in/Pilotweb/ma/brochure.pdf Ph.D. (Economics) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time)

Complete details about eligibility criteria are given in the Prospectus which is available at https://docs.iift.ac.in/Pilotweb/phdeco/brochure.pdf

Mode of Admission:

Candidates will have to be appear in online proctoring based entrance exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview (in physical mode).

How to apply:

Complete details about how to apply for IIFT's MA (Economics - Specialization in Trade & Finance) Programme 2024-26 and Ph.D. (Economics) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time) are available on IIFT website i.e. www.iift.ac.in under Current Admissions.

Important Dates:

MA (Economics) Specialization in Trade & Finance 2024-26

Last date of submission of application : 27th May 2024 Date of AI Proctoring Based Entrance Examination: 9th June 2024 (3.00 pm) Interview of shortlisted candidates : First/Second week of July 2024 Commencement of the programme : August 2024

Ph.D. (Economics) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time)

Last date of submission of application, letter of recommendation and statement of purpose : 24th May 2024 Date of Online Proctoring Based Entrance Examination : 9th June 2024 Interview of shortlisted candidates : First/Second week of July 2024 Commencement of the Programme : August 2024

Application Fee:

Category MA (Economics - Specialization in Trade & Finance) 2024-26 Ph.D. (Economics) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time) General / OBC/EWS Rs. 1600 Rs. 2500 SC/ST/PWD Rs. 800 Rs. 1250 Foreign Nationals / NRIs $ 80 (Rs. 6000) $ 120 (Rs. 8500)

Media Contact:

Name : Madhuri

Contact: 011 39147200

Email: [email protected]