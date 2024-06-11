Registrations Open for Admission to IIFT's Ph.D. (Management) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time) at Delhi & Kolkata Campus

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the academic year 2024-25, IIFT invites applications for its Ph.D. (Management) Programme, Full-Time & Part-Time from both domestic and overseas candidates for Delhi & Kolkata campuses. Selected candidates for the Ph.D. (Management) Programme are required to attend the classes during the course work which are held on weekends. The broad areas in which the Institute offers admission to Ph.D. (Management) Programme are:

Finance

OB & HR

Strategy

Global Trade Operations and Logistics

IT Application Management

Marketing

Operations & Supply Chain Management

Eligibility:

Complete details about eligibility criteria are given in the Prospectus which is available at https://docs.iift.ac.in/Pilotweb/phdmgt/brochure.pdf

Admission Process:

Candidates will have to be appear in offline entrance exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview. Complete details about admission process are given in the Prospectus which is available at https://docs.iift.ac.in/Pilotweb/phdmgt/brochure.pdf

Fellowship for Full-time Ph.D. Scholar:

An amount of Rs. 37,000/- p.m. + HRA for first two years and Rs. 42,000/- p.m. + HRA for remaining three years will be offered by the Institute. For continuation of scholarship in the second phase, performance evaluation will be done on half-yearly basis. The amount is subject to revision by the Institute.

How to apply:

Complete details about how to apply for IIFT's Ph.D. (Management) Programme 2024 (Full-time & Part-time) are available on IIFT website i.e. www.iift.ac.in under Current Admissions.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online Application and Statement of Purpose: 15th June 2024 Availability of admit cards for the offline Entrance Examination: 26th June 2024 Entrance Examination (offline): 30th June 2024 Declaration of Result of the Entrance Examination Second week of July 2024 Personal Interview: Fourth week of July 2024 Declaration of Final Results: Second week of August 2024

Application Fee:

Category

General / OBC/EWS Rs. 2500 SC/ST/PWD Rs. 1250 Foreign Nationals / NRIs $ 120 (Rs. 8500)

About The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), premier 'B-School' in the country, was established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The Institute was granted 'Deemed to be University' status in 2002. The Institute was granted the prestigious AACSB Accreditation in 2021. With this the IIFT figures amongst the top 900+ Business Schools of the world which have earned this accreditation. In 2023, the institute was graded A+ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Contact Us:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 91-11- 39147200-205 (Extn. 426), 91-11-39147226 (Direct)