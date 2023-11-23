Registrations Open for admission to IIFT's MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 Programmes

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

23 Nov, 2023, 15:53 IST

NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), premier 'B-School' in the country, was established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The Institute was granted 'Deemed to be University' status in 2002. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has recognized IIFT as Grade 'A' Institution in 2005 as well as in 2015. The Institute was granted the prestigious AACSB Accreditation in 2021. With this, the IIFT figures amongst the top 900+ Business Schools of the world which have earned this accreditation. For the Academic Year 2024-25, registrations are open for following MBA programmes:

  1. Two year full time MBA (International Business) 2024-26 programme at Delhi and Kolkata campuses.
  2. Two year full time MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-26 programme at Delhi campus.  

Eligibility Criteria

  • Complete details about eligibility criteria are given in the Prospectus which is available at https://applyadmission.net/iift2024/Prospectus2024.pdf
  • Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation can also apply for both the programmes subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by October 31, 2024.
  • No age limit.

Mode of Admission:

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second round of the admission process i.e. Group Discussion/ Personal Interview of MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes on the basis of their CAT Score/ valid GMAT score and other parameters.

How to apply:

Complete details about how to apply for IIFT's MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 programmes are available on IIFT website i.e. www.iift.ac.in under Current Admissions. 

Application Fee:

For General / OBC-NCL/ EWS Candidates

               Rs. 3,000

For SC / ST / PWD / TRANSGENDER Candidates

Rs. 1,500

For Foreign Nationals / NRIs

              $200/ Rs. 15,000

ADMISSION CALENDAR

Online Application Started on

27 October 2023

Last Date of Online submission of application form

06 December 2023

Online application for Foreign National/NRI Candidates start on

15 January 2024

Last Date of Online submission of application form for Foreign National/NRI Candidates

15 March 2024

CAT Exam Date

26 November 2023

List of Shortlisted candidates for second round of admission on IIFT website https://www.iift.ac.in     

Last Week of January 2024

Group Discussion/Extempore and Interview

March/ April 2024

Commencement of Programme

First week of July 2024

Contact Details:

For Admission Related Inquiry, Contact Section Officer (Admissions Cell) 011- 39147213 (Direct), 39147200-05 EPBAX (Extn. 621) Mob. 09773698083 [email protected].

About IIFT:

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. It has come a long way to successfully develop into a unique institution involved in imparting knowledge through research and training in international business and trade. The Institute was granted 'Deemed to be University' status in 2002. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has recognized IIFT as Grade 'A' Institution in 2005 as well as in 2015. Over the years, IIFT has emerged as a national university with focus on International Business Management and Strategy, and such focus is reflected in all three major activities of the Institute: Research, Training and Education.

IIFT has collaborations with 40+ Universities/B-schools throughout the world. The key areas of collaboration with partner institutes are Student Exchange / Faculty Exchange, Faculty Development Programme, Training Programmes/Study Tours Joint Research etc.