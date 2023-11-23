Registrations Open for admission to IIFT's MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 Programmes

NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), premier 'B-School' in the country, was established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The Institute was granted 'Deemed to be University' status in 2002. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has recognized IIFT as Grade 'A' Institution in 2005 as well as in 2015. The Institute was granted the prestigious AACSB Accreditation in 2021. With this, the IIFT figures amongst the top 900+ Business Schools of the world which have earned this accreditation. For the Academic Year 2024-25, registrations are open for following MBA programmes:

Two year full time MBA (International Business) 2024-26 programme at Delhi and Kolkata campuses. Two year full time MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-26 programme at Delhi campus.

Eligibility Criteria

Complete details about eligibility criteria are given in the Prospectus which is available at https://applyadmission.net/iift2024/Prospectus2024.pdf

Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation can also apply for both the programmes subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by October 31, 2024 .

. No age limit.

Mode of Admission:

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second round of the admission process i.e. Group Discussion/ Personal Interview of MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes on the basis of their CAT Score/ valid GMAT score and other parameters.

How to apply:

Complete details about how to apply for IIFT's MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 programmes are available on IIFT website i.e. www.iift.ac.in under Current Admissions.

Application Fee:

For General / OBC-NCL/ EWS Candidates Rs. 3,000 For SC / ST / PWD / TRANSGENDER Candidates Rs. 1,500 For Foreign Nationals / NRIs $200/ Rs. 15,000



ADMISSION CALENDAR Online Application Started on 27 October 2023 Last Date of Online submission of application form 06 December 2023 Online application for Foreign National/NRI Candidates start on 15 January 2024 Last Date of Online submission of application form for Foreign National/NRI Candidates 15 March 2024 CAT Exam Date 26 November 2023 List of Shortlisted candidates for second round of admission on IIFT website https://www.iift.ac.in Last Week of January 2024 Group Discussion/Extempore and Interview March/ April 2024 Commencement of Programme First week of July 2024

Contact Details:

For Admission Related Inquiry, Contact Section Officer (Admissions Cell) 011- 39147213 (Direct), 39147200-05 EPBAX (Extn. 621) Mob. 09773698083 [email protected].

About IIFT:

IIFT has collaborations with 40+ Universities/B-schools throughout the world. The key areas of collaboration with partner institutes are Student Exchange / Faculty Exchange, Faculty Development Programme, Training Programmes/Study Tours Joint Research etc.