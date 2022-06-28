Regulatory Technology Market to Reach USD 10950 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Reg Tech Market is Segmented by Type (Risk Management, Identity Management & Control, Compliance, Regulatory Reporting , Transaction Monitoring), by Application (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

The global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size is projected to reach USD 10950 Million by 2027, from USD 2236 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market are:

The RegTech market is anticipated to be driven by the growing need to improve transparency, increase the speed and uniformity, and standardize regulatory procedures, inc to give solid interpretations of confusing rules, and hence to provide greater levels of quality at reduced costs.

Regtech market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the need to manage a large number of compliance duties more quickly and accurately than human compliance professionals.

Additionally, as government rules and policies change, there is an increasing need in the market for major improvements to reported data quality across several regimes and countries, which is fueling the expansion of the RegTech market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE REGTECH MARKET:

The desire to discover more effective ways to comply has led to an increasingly complicated regulatory environment, particularly in financial services businesses, which has, in turn, fueled the growth of the regtech market size. RegTech is predicted to promote standards, boost openness between market players and regulators, and continue to generate profits for shareholders.

It's anticipated that as the financial services sector advances closer and closer to functioning at optimal digitalization, regulatory requirements will rise along with them, raising the possibility of noncompliance and losing crucial information that may help catch criminal conduct. A strategy for digital risk management is needed, as well as increased reporting and protection due to the massive volume of data being generated. By incorporating cutting-edge technology into all the material that a bank, credit union, or wealth management business is accountable for, a risk management approach built on RegTech reduces risk. It accomplishes this by automating compliance and using the information gathered to create risk metrics. Once implemented, RegTech for risk management identifies criminal or non-compliant activity before it becomes a problem, aids organizations in responsibly leveraging their data security practices, accelerates the rate of business growth by avoiding penalties and fines for noncompliance, and helps businesses evolve. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the RegTech market.

The increasing need for Identity Management & Control especially in the BFSI sector is expected to fuel the RegTech market. In order to limit the danger of money laundering, ID verification is essential but also quite time-consuming. The process can take twice as long for risky categories of clients who need even more thorough screening. Banks utilizing RegTech can completely do away with the human KYC (know your customer) process. Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures are made easier by identity management and control. In addition to regaining their time, they also learn in-depth information (for example, after scanning phone calls). The most effective instrument for detecting fraud is available to financial institutions utilizing RegTech thanks to all these benefits.

Reduced smoke and mirrors between the regulator and the regulated are made possible through regulatory reporting. The information obtained guarantees that the regulator is aware of a bank's liquidity management, asset-liability management, foreign currency exposure, and risk management in order to present a broad picture of its financial health. Following the collection and analysis of the data, if the regulator identifies an unhealthy bank, one that is too exposed to risk mitigation steps can be taken before potential calamity happens. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Regtech market.

Banks are required to closely monitor who their clients are and the legality of their transactions. This is accomplished via Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML & CTF), and transaction monitoring. All of these mediated transactions are automatically managed by predefined rules and situations thanks to transaction monitoring software. The program triggers an alarm if the rules are followed, and AML compliance professionals manage the transaction that results from the alarm. As a result, AML compliance officers just pay attention to worrying transactions rather than manually monitoring all transactions (which is already impossible). This factor is expected to fuel the Regtech market.

REGTECH MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, The large enterprise's group is expected to hold a higher market share because most publicly listed corporations are compelled to set up regulatory processes. Additionally, it is hard to manually maintain track of all operations due to the fact that rules and regulations vary by sector and area, underscoring the need for RegTech solutions and services.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to have the largest market size throughout the projection period. This is because North American financial institutions adopted RegTech solutions early on to reduce compliance costs by utilizing cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing.

Key Companies:

Bearingpoint

MetricStream

NICE Actimize

Broadridge

Traiana

Finastra

Targens GmbH

Acin

Fenergo

Accuity

Lombard Risk

Agreement Express

Exiger (DDIQ)

EastNets

Amlpartners

Sysnet Global Solutions

MindBridge Ai

IdentityMind Global

Regbot

Arachnys.

