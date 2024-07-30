Relativity and Cellebrite Partner to Unleash the Power of Mobile Data

Collaboration between two powerhouses will deliver innovative solutions for seamless mobile device collection, processing and review

CHICAGO and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, and Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in digital investigative solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that will deliver cutting-edge solutions for mobile device collection, processing and review. The new solutions will drastically improve how mobile evidence is managed for legal data use cases by increasing efficiency through streamlined workflows and improving accessibility and usability of mobile evidence.

The collaboration focuses on the development and offering of a RelativityOne and Cellebrite Remote Mobile Collection and Conversion integration, in which Relativity is the only e-discovery provider to have direct integrations with Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector and Cellebrite Endpoint Mobile Now.

Additionally, Cellebrite will be the only mobile collection provider that will natively integrate its offerings into RelativityOne Collect. This will allow customers to initiate and manage remote mobile device collections from within Collect, and automatically transfer the collected data to RelativityOne for review and analysis. Now, through one tool and leveraging Cellebrite's conversion capabilities and expertise, mobile data will automatically and accurately convert from Cellebrite's proprietary UFD file format to Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) upon collection, creating a more streamlined user experience. This unique and exclusive streamlined conversion method will allow users to drive remote mobile collections directly to review and ensure customers have the most accurate and up-to-date processing solution for these short message file types.

"Mobile data is more important to the legal industry than ever before, with the vast majority of cases requiring mobile data collection. Partnering with Cellebrite to deliver on innovation that addresses this very issue is a natural next step in creating offerings that help our customers stay current in a world where the size and shape of data continues to evolve," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "I look forward to seeing how our dedicated teams will educate the industry on how to embrace mobile data, the powerful insights organizations can uncover with it, and how to ensure a seamless experience using complementary, best-in-class technology."

"Our collaboration with Relativity will revolutionize our customers' investigations and deliver on our vision to provide an end-to-end solution for eDiscovery customers," stated Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite. "Corporate investigators now have unprecedented access to critical information, enabling them to solve cases more efficiently than ever before. This underscores the growing demand for collaborative solutions in the market and highlights the legal world's ongoing adaptation to evolving data types."

Relativity and Cellebrite have a long history of strategic collaboration, starting with enabling RSMF conversion with Cellebrite Physical Analyzer in 2019 and most recently enabling a direct integration with RelativityOne and Cellebrite Legal View in 2023. Collaborating in the mission to drive further innovation for mobile data within e-discovery, Relativity and Cellebrite are committed to providing continuing education for customers around the current landscape of mobile data collection. The two organizations have assembled an advisory board of customers to provide consistent feedback and for leverage in not only creating and evangelizing best practices for the industry via thought leadership, but also in improving standards and refining processes for managing mobile short message data.

An Advanced Access program for the Remote Mobile Collection and Conversion integration in the U.S. will launch this month, with general availability in the U.S. slated for fall 2024.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Investigative platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that's evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, e-discovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite's enterprise solution offerings.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/new_Relativity_logo_Logo_v2.jpg