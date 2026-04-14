Relativity and Wickard.ai Partner to Bring Hands-On Legal AI Training to U.S. Law Schools

News Summary:

Relativity and Wickard.ai are working together to expand AI education in law schools and power the next generation of legal professionals with AI proficiency.

The collaboration will combine the tools and training resources in the Relativity Academic program with Wickard.ai's AI curriculum and instructional programming.

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced a new partnership with Wickard.ai, a leading legal AI education and training company, to expand legal AI education in law schools across the United States. Relativity and Wickard.ai will collaborate on educational initiatives combining the tools and training resources in the Relativity Academic program with Wickard.ai's AI curriculum and instructional programming.

The joint partnership is designed to enable participating law schools to implement out-of-the-box, hands-on legal AI training and provide students with experience in Relativity's AI platform for legal data intelligence, RelativityOne, at no cost. Relativity and Wickard.ai plan to design and deliver legal AI education programs to power the next generation of the legal workforce with practical exposure to the technologies increasingly used in modern legal practice.

"AI isn't coming for the legal industry; it's already here, and it's fundamentally changing how law is practiced and how legal data challenges are tackled. As a longtime leader in this space, we believe we have a responsibility to help prepare the next generation of lawyers to keep pace with where the legal industry is today and where it's headed," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "Relativity Academic has helped shape the future of legal talent for over ten years, and this collaboration with Wickard.ai reflects that continued commitment. Bringing together two organizations that are serious about expanding access to legal AI education to drive meaningful outcomes is exactly what this moment calls for."

In this mutual effort to equip future legal talent with real-world AI skills, Relativity and Wickard.ai will work together to deliver Wickard.ai's AI curriculum, which includes the use of AI in legal practice, how to verify AI outputs, ethical considerations and professional responsibility, and AI regulation.

"Legal AI literacy is quickly becoming a core competency for future lawyers," said Oliver Roberts, Founder and CEO of Wickard.ai. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Relativity on educational initiatives that emphasize hands-on learning and a practical understanding of AI-enabled legal tools. Relativity and its academic program have been ahead of the curve on all things AI and legal practice."

Since its inception in 2014, over 115 academic institutions around the globe have put their students ahead of the curve by participating in the Relativity Academic program. Over the past year, Wickard.ai has led multiple legal AI education programs, including the nation's first required AI course for law students at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, as well as AI programs at WashU Law, Southwestern Law School, the University of Washington School of Law, and the University of Mississippi School of Law.

To learn more about how AI can be integrated into legal education, please register here to join Relativity, Wickard.ai and Washington University in St. Louis for a webinar on April 30, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Those interested in participating in this initiative or exploring opportunities to integrate AI into their curricula may reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

About Wickard.ai

Wickard.ai is a leading legal AI education and training company focused on helping lawyers, law students, and institutions understand AI, its practical applications, and its legal and ethical implications. Wickard.ai partners with law schools, law firms, and organizations to deliver AI-focused courses, programs, and educational initiatives.

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