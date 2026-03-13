New iPhone 17e, MacBook Air with M5, MacBook Neo, MacBook Pro and iPad Air with M4 now available with cashback, exchange benefits and special student offers.

MUMBAI, India, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Digital, India's leading consumer electronics retailer, has announced the launch of Apple's latest range of devices across its nationwide store network and online platform, inviting customers to be among the first to experience the brand's newest innovations through its 'Take The First Bite' campaign.

Reliance Digital Launches ‘Take The First Bite’ Campaign for Apple’s Latest Devices

The newly launched iPhone 17e is now available starting at ₹64,900, with EMIs starting at ₹3,606 per month, along with instant cashback of up to ₹3,000 on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and additional exchange bonuses on select devices.

Apple's computing portfolio also sees significant upgrades with the launch of the MacBook Air powered by the next-generation M5 chip, available at an effective starting price of ₹1,12,900 including ₹7,000 instant cashback. Customers can also get exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000, along with a special Student & Teacher Offer of ₹7,000.

The newly introduced MacBook Neo, designed as a powerful entry into the Apple laptop ecosystem, starts at an effective price of ₹65,900, with cashback of up to ₹4,000, exchange bonuses of up to ₹6,000, and a Student & Teacher Offer of ₹4,000.

For professionals and creators, the MacBook Pro continues to deliver Apple's flagship performance, available at an effective starting price of ₹1,84,900, along with cashback benefits and a Student & Teacher Offer of ₹11,000.

Completing the line-up is the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, offering enhanced performance and efficiency in a sleek, lightweight design.

Through the 'Take The First Bite' campaign, Reliance Digital aims to build excitement around Apple's newest innovations and encourage customers to experience the latest devices first at Reliance Digital stores or online at www.reliancedigital.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933377/Reliance_Digital_Launch.jpg