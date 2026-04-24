MUMBAI, India, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Digital announces limited-period offers on the latest Apple products with significant price drops and consumer finance offers.

The All About Apple campaign by Reliance Digital is bringing high-quality products to consumers at affordable prices. The initiative aims to make premium Apple products more accessible to a broader segment of buyers during the ongoing promotional window. From the mighty iPhone 17 to the ultra-light MacBook Air (M5), upgrading is more accessible than ever.

Reliance Digital’s ‘All About Apple’ Campaign Brings Best Apple Deals and Price Drops on iPhone 17, MacBook & More

Customers can experience the best technology without straining their budgets with attractive exchange bonuses, instant in-store discounts and flexible EMI options. These combined benefits substantially lower the effective acquisition cost, especially for buyers trading in older smartphones or laptops.

One of the spotlight offers includes the iPhone 17 256GB (Magichromatic finish), listed at an MRP of Rs. 82,900. With applicable cashback, combined with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, the effective price can go as low as Rs. 59,990.

Apple's MacBook lineup has also become more affordable in the ongoing sale, particularly with the introduction of newer-generation processors and pricing benefits. The latest models, powered by the next-generation M5 chip, aim to deliver faster processing, improved battery efficiency, and seamless multitasking. The MacBook Air (M5) can be owned with EMIs starting at just ₹2,803*, inclusive of student and teacher discounts, exchange benefits, and financing schemes. Exchange bonus of 10,000 rupees is also available to MacBook Neo buyers.

This promotional campaign is time-bound, with all major offers scheduled to conclude on 23rd May. Customers are advised to hurry and verify eligibility for cashback, exchange benefits, and coupon discounts before completing their purchase, as terms may vary across models and store locations.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is one of India's leading consumer electronics retail chains, offering a wide selection of smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and digital products. With a strong omnichannel presence, it provides customers access to competitive pricing, authorised products, and after-sales support through services such as Reliance resQ.

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