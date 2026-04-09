Relux Electric revenue surge to 110% in FY 26 with 22.5Cr, aims for 50Cr in this FISCAL

CHENNAI, India, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relux Electric reported strong growth, with revenue rising to ₹22.5 crore this year from ₹10.7 crore last year. The company has sustained a strong upward trajectory over the past three consecutive years, underscoring consistent business momentum.

It has also registered three consecutive years of positive EBITDA and Profit After Tax (PAT), reflecting strong financial discipline and growing adoption of electric mobility solutions. As one of the few CPOs to achieve such steady performance, this reflects Relux Electric's strong leadership and clear strategic focus on growth.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Karthikeyan S., Managing Director of Relux Electric Private Limited, said, "We remain focused on sustainable growth, building a future-ready EV ecosystem anchored in operational discipline and profitability. Our multi-channel strategy across public charging, enterprise, EPC, and technology-driven segments will drive balanced and diversified growth. This year we plan to invest in highway land parcels across major highways to setup our own landmark hubs. We are targeting a revenue milestone of INR 50 crore in FY 2026–27, reflecting our strong growth trajectory."

Relux Electric collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to set up 500 EV charging stations across Tamil Nadu, supporting the state's ambition to become a leading EV hub. The initiative also strengthens charging infrastructure and accelerates the adoption of electric mobility in the state.

With the expansion rooted in a forward-looking concept, renewable energy sources, battery storage, and high-speed charging have been incorporated to ensure reliable and sustainable operations. The model reduces reliance on traditional grids while ensuring efficient, reliable performance. With charging capacities from 120 kW to 1 MW, it supports both passenger and commercial EVs across long-distance and intra-city use. The company is also targeting net-zero goals this fiscal, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and green energy adoption.

Relux Electric is planning to speed up the development of its EV charging infrastructure on key routes and high-growth areas in India, specifically in the states of Punjab and Rajasthan. The company has already set up 25 EV charging stations in these two states, but in the near future, it aims to scale the number to 100, with expansion planning across new stations in other cities as well. The company is also in advanced discussions with multiple state governments to establish new charging infrastructure to build a nationwide EV ecosystem.

Relux Electric Pvt. Ltd. has gradually established itself as a strong and growing firm in the electric vehicle industry, thus demonstrating operational efficiency and profitability potential in the long term.

About Relux

Relux is India's leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider. It's the only company with end-to-end charging services for both the private and public sectors as per the Government's MoP guidelines across India. Currently in the states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Relux's solutions are best suited for home, commercial establishments and corporates.

Relux offers individuals an entrepreneurial business model to participate in the EV revolution to make clean INDIA, by starting their own charging stations with a 100% investment guarantee.

https://reluxelectric.com/