NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLUS Engitech Private Limited announces the launch of its next-generation liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the RE5K, at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2025.

REPLUS Engitech Powers India’s Energy Future with RE5K Launch at REI Expo

The RE5K is India's first 5.01 MWh liquid-cooled BESS container, meticulously engineered to deliver superior safety, reliability, and operational endurance across grid-scale and industrial energy storage applications. Designed and manufactured entirely in India at REPLUS's state-of-the-art 1 GWh facility in Pune, the RE5K exemplifies the company's commitment to self-reliance and innovation in clean energy technology. Incorporating intelligent liquid cooling technology, dual-stage fire protection mechanisms, and a corrosion-resistant, ruggedized container design, the RE5K ensures stable thermal performance even under extreme environmental conditions.

With its modular architecture and advanced energy management capabilities, the system offers enhanced efficiency, faster deployment, and reduced maintenance requirements. By combining innovation with robust engineering, the RE5K sets a new benchmark for high-performance and sustainable energy storage solutions, further strengthening India's clean energy transition.

Key Features of RE5K:

5.01 MWh energy capacity per container

Intelligent liquid cooling and uniform temperature management up to 55°C

Dual-stage fire suppression system with condensed aerosol and water mist

20-year service life, 10,000 cycle design with 314 Ah long-life cells

Certified compliance with international safety and performance standards

RE5K is suitable for utility grid-scale and industrial applications and showcases REPLUS's commitment to supporting India's clean energy and net-zero ambitions.

Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director and CEO, REPLUS, said,"As India transitions to a cleaner and more resilient energy future, the launch of RE5K demonstrates what's possible when innovation, engineering excellence, and real-world application come together. By developing and manufacturing advanced battery systems in India, REPLUS Engitech is proud to contribute to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission and promote self-reliance in energy storage technologies. This solution is not just about high- capacity storage it's about delivering safety, durability, and adaptability at scale, empowering stakeholders across the energy ecosystem to accelerate their sustainability goals."

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, "Safety, reliability, and performance must be engineered into every project from the start, not left as afterthoughts. We are excited to mark this milestone at the Renewable Energy India Expo and look forward to collaborating with partners on a brighter, energy-secure future for all."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809145/RE5K_Launch_at_REI_Expo.jpg