Request Finance acquires Pay.so Lithuania; launches revolutionary one-click crypto/fiat payment solution.

The acquisition allows clients to compliantly make payments to third parties, pay bills, and pay employees with a one-click on/off ramp feature.

PARIS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Request Finance, a leader in crypto and fiat financial operations, has announced its acquisition of Pay.so Lithuania, a regulated VASP. The acquisition enables Request Finance to provide a fully compliant, one-click on/off ramp payment solution that bridges crypto and fiat, streamlining global transactions for businesses of all sizes. Now, Request provides a multi-payee on/off ramp, consolidating its position as the one-stop shop for all finance operations of businesses of all sizes.

Pay.so Lithuania operates under one of the strongest and most reliable regulatory frameworks for companies providing services on digital assets. Pay.so has grown tenfold in just nine months, solidifying its position as a key partner for significant corporations adopting digital currencies. With one of the broadest currency coverages in the market, Pay.so has been providing Request Finance's clients with fiat payouts in a wide range of currencies for several months now, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, SGD, NZD, THB, HKD, IDR, CAD, INR, AED, KRW, JPY, MYR, and PHP.

By acquiring its trusted long-term partner, Request Finance now powers the smoothest Fiat2Crypto onramps and Crypto2Fiat offramps for $100 to $100 million transactions.

This acquisition brings uniquely powerful on/off ramp for its clients, as simple as in one click. Clients can now make offramps and onramps to and from third parties. This applies to direct payments, multi-payee bill payments, and employee payments.

Chris Butcher, CEO of Pay.So US, commented, "The acquisition of this regulated Lithuanian entity puts Request in a prime position to double down on fiat payments and extend its lead as the number one crypto accounting and payment solution."

Cameron Butcher, CTO of Pay.so US, added, "Request has inherited a unique platform, processing millions of dollars of volume daily, on local payment rails worldwide, all while maintaining airtight compliance".

Valentin Faye, Head of Legal & Compliance at Request Finance, added, "Acquiring a VASP and pursuing MiCA compliance is essential for building trust and long-term growth in our digital finance landscape. We ensure that our operations meet the highest security and transparency standards and that our clients transact confidently across borders in full compliance with regulations. This positions us to support the largest enterprises as they adopt digital currencies. Plus, offering our users the first in a long line of regulated services enables them to manage all their operations with and from our platform."

Christophe Lassuyt, CEO of Request Finance, mentioned, "This is a game changer for Request Finance which now supports a broad range of hybrid businesses, from those who want to earn revenues in digital currencies without touching crypto, with no crypto on the balance sheet, to those who run compliant finances without a bank account".

Check out what finance leaders say about Request Finance's new feature:

Diego Casanova, Sr Finance Operations Analyst at Decentraland Foundation, mentioned: "We have been using Request Finance since 2022 to streamline our crypto payments. One of the most valuable features for us has been the batch payment option, which simplifies complex transactions. A few months ago, we were introduced to a new feature within the platform, allowing us to make seamless fiat payments using crypto through its off-ramp services. Since then, our experience has been outstanding, with consistent support from the Request Finance team, always attentive to our needs and inquiries." Daniel Lustig , Head of Operations and BI at Ocean Protocol, added: "Since the Request team introduced crypto-to-fiat payments, our workflow has become incredibly streamlined. The new solution has enabled us to handle both crypto and fiat transactions seamlessly, allowing us to focus more on our core business without worrying about complex conversions and payment tracking. It's been a game-changer for our team, providing a new level of transparency we've been looking for. Needless to say our auditors love it, too." Krisztin Lipárdi, COO at Galaxis.xyz, highlights that "Request Finance has honestly changed the way how I at Galaxis handle payments. Earlier I had to use several platforms and I had to separate Crypto and Fiat payments. Seeing all the invoices at one place and the Crypto to Fiat feature has made my life so much easier. The multi-currency options are perfect for my clients across the globe. I really wouldn't want to go back to anything else!"

About Request Finance:

Request Finance 's mission is to enhance crypto adoption by compliant businesses. The all-in-one finance platform for crypto and fiat operations already offers Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Accounting, and direct payments to 190+ countries.

