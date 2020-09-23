ResellerClub Sustains Customer Engagement during Pandemic with Online Events

ResellerClub's aim with online events was almost the same as that with in-person ones:

Connect with customers during the pandemic

Help them upskill, learn and reach out to the brand with their questions and feedback

And of course, facilitate mutual knowledge sharing

ResellerClub has conducted 5 self-organised events with many more to go. These include the 5-year run of the web pro summit 'Ctrl+F5 Online!' with expert speakers, workshops and even a magic show. ResellerClub also launched a new property called 'This Month at ResellerClub' which covers learning on web infrastructure topics, product and platform updates from ResellerClub.

ResellerClub will also be exhibiting at and meeting customers at 'CloudTalk Online', a b2b networking event billed as Eurasia's Largest Virtual Cloud Technologies Meeting. ResellerClub will also be exhibiting at Cloudbazaar Online this December 11th & 12th.

"ResellerClub's customers are more like a community that's been on a journey with us for over 14 years. When we meet them, the first thing that they say is that they appreciate the effort we have always made to nourish this relationship over the years. We had to find newer ways to continue this engagement even in the Pandemic." says Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President- Marketing.

The brand has seen attendees' average 'Interest' at a high 89.5 and 'Attentiveness' measures 100/100 on their webinar tool. Attendees spend an average of 55 minutes in each online event. Significantly, online events have given ResellerClub the opportunity to now connect with its international attendees through events.

To view ResellerClub's Event Playlists, please see details below:

This Month at ResellerClub: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRP2eszjahA-IuqTUp3Kk5FlP3WGT1Goy

Ctrl+F5 Online! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRP2eszjahA-_ZX1mScpc-vpc5Xh4NSFP

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub.jpg

SOURCE ResellerClub