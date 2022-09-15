Response Plus Holding PJSC (UAE) expands into India as Response Plus India Pvt. Ltd.

DUBAI, UAE and KOCHI, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Response Plus Holding PJSC, UAE's largest prehospital care provider (having verticals of On-site healthcare management, Emergency medical services, Medical Training, Global patient services & Occupational medical services) has announced the opening of Response Plus India Pvt. Ltd. headquarters in Kochi, Kerala.

Response Plus Holding PJSC has actively been associated with providing the highest standard of emergency medical services in the Gulf region. Image credit: Supplied by Response Plus India Pvt. Ltd

Commenting on the news, Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC said: "We are thrilled to have made this move to India, a country with huge potential for the type of services we provide. We are confident that we'll be adding value to the overall Indian healthcare system by revolutionizing On-site patient care and emergency medical services in the country, through highly trained medical practitioners, state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technologies." Louis added: "Healthtech Training Centre, our medical training vertical which is duly accredited by American Heart Association, ASHI, NAEMT, DOH, ERC and Highfield - has been delivering continuous medical training to healthcare professionals in UAE & Saudi Arabia. We would be soon offering this service in various cities of India."

The new operation will focus on three main areas of service, namely: Global Patient Services (medical tourism), Onsite medical management and medical training & development. RPM India will be closely working as a healthcare partner for all type of on-site medical service solutions with the companies in the oil and gas sector and other major industries in the country.

RPM will also be extending its services to Airports, Seaports, Educational Institutions, malls and international events to meet the emergency healthcare needs. The team of doctors and paramedical staff will also provide professional assistance in transferring critically ill patients from one country to the another.

RPM India is in the process of connecting and integrating all major hospitals in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities under a comprehensive Care Givers Network (CGN). This will create a widely accessible and user-friendly data bank of medical institutions and services that would leverage India's position as a global medical tourism hub for international patients, who seek advanced medical care from Indian hospitals and practitioners. Specialized medical care packages will also be developed and promoted through high-exposure channels to highlight India's capabilities in terms of both, modern and traditional medicine.

Building on the expertise of Response Plus Holding in operating and managing world-class medical and occupational health facilities, RPM India also intends to replicate its success story in On-site medical management by supplying Indian corporates and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) with qualified and experienced medical and healthcare personnel, who are accustomed to operating large and complex businesses. RPM's expertise in emergency disaster management in high-risk sectors such as Oil & Gas, Mining, and offshore drilling industries, will assure a real edge to Indian corporates and PSUs as per the best international standards. In Middle eastern countries, RPM provides comprehensive turnkey healthcare solutions to renowned entities like ADNOC in UAE & OQ in Oman.

RPM will be providing world-class training and development programs with gold-standard certifications in emergency, trauma, disaster, and food and safety for medicos and hospitals in India and South Asia. Through its Health Tech Training Center subsidiary, RPM plans to strengthen the skill set of medical human resources and help them in their career development by equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to comply with best practices in modern medicine.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899523/RPM_India.jpg

SOURCE Response Plus India Pvt. Ltd.