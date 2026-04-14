Responsible Fintech Institute Strengthens Global Policy Leadership with Appointment of Two Executive Fellows Amid Growing Complexity in Digital Finance

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Fintech Institute (RFI) has appointed Distinguished Professor Patrick H. M. Loh and Professor Tek Yew Chia as Executive Fellows, strengthening its leadership team as global financial systems accelerate towards greater integration between traditional finance, digital assets, and emerging technologies.

From left: Distinguished Professor Patrick H. M. Loh and Professor Tek Yew Chia

The appointments come at a critical juncture for the financial industry, as institutions, regulators, and technology players navigate increasing complexity across digital asset governance, artificial intelligence, and cross-border interoperability. While stablecoin networks process trillions in transaction volume annually, McKinsey[1] estimates that only around US$390 billion reflects real payment activity, underscoring the gap between technological capability and real-world adoption, and reinforcing the need for coordinated, principles-based frameworks.

As Executive Fellows, Distinguished Professor Loh and Professor Chia will drive global policy alignment, strengthen strategic institutional partnerships, and lead thought leadership and engagement with regulators and industry leaders to support the development of interoperable and responsible financial ecosystems.

Welcoming the appointments, Chia Hock Lai, Chairman of RFI, said, "We are pleased to welcome Distinguished Professor Patrick H. M. Loh and Professor Tek Yew Chia at a time of significant structural change in the financial ecosystem. As the lines between traditional and digital finance continue to blur, there is an increasing need for trusted leadership to guide policy development and institutional collaboration. Their combined experience across governance, strategy, and technology domains will strengthen RFI's role in supporting more resilient financial systems."

Professor Tek Yew Chia brings over 30 years of experience across financial services, digital transformation, and regulatory strategy in Asia and the Middle East. He is currently Adjunct Professor and Advisor at the National University of Singapore's Asian Institute of Digital Finance (NUS-AIDF), founded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the National Research Foundation, and NUS, where he contributes to advancing research and innovation in digital finance. He is also a senior advisor to the Boston Consulting Group and advises the Global FinTech Network (GFTN) and the ASEAN Bankers Association.

Previously, Professor Chia was Vice Chairman of Oliver Wyman Singapore, where he led the firm's Asia-Pacific insurance practice. His earlier career includes senior roles at KPMG, PwC Consulting, and Hewlett-Packard, spanning strategy, risk, and technology transformation.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Tek Yew Chia said, "As financial systems become more digitised and interconnected, driven by the transition toward a global 'Finternet', the broader institutional adoption of Web 3.0, and the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence, the challenge is no longer innovation alone, but ensuring it is anchored in sound governance and credible frameworks. I look forward to working with RFI and its partners to support policy development in areas such as AI governance and digital assets, and to contribute to a more secure and inclusive financial ecosystem."

Distinguished Professor Patrick H. M. Loh joins RFI with an extensive and distinguished background spanning scientific innovation, institutional governance, and cross-disciplinary leadership. In November 2024, he was conferred the inaugural Singapore Distinguished Professor title by Murdoch University, Australia, in recognition of his contributions to plant sciences and related disciplines, including bio-innovation, entrepreneurship, research and development, and industry collaboration.

He currently serves as Senior Fellow at the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School and holds multiple advisory roles across academia and industry. He is also Chairman of the Advisory Board at Murdoch University in Singapore and an Honorary Founding Member of the College of Business at Murdoch Business School.

In recognition of his distinguished leadership and service to the community, Professor Loh was conferred the Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (BBM – The Public Service Star) in 2006 and the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM – The Public Service Medal) in 2001 by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Singapore.

Sharing his perspective, Distinguished Professor Patrick H. M. Loh said, "As digital finance continues to advance, there is a growing need to balance technological progress with strong governance and ethical leadership. RFI plays an important role in bringing together stakeholders to address these challenges, and I look forward to contributing to the development of frameworks that support sustainable and responsible innovation."

Both leaders will contribute to strategic initiatives across thought leadership, policy engagement, and global stakeholder collaboration, including supporting the development of industry frameworks, engaging with regulators and standard-setting bodies, and mentoring senior executives across the financial ecosystem.

The RFI Executive Fellowship is designed for senior leaders with at least 20 years of experience in executive leadership and a demonstrated track record in shaping financial policy or institutional strategy. Fellows are expected to operate with institutional neutrality while contributing to globally aligned and responsible financial systems.

About the Responsible Fintech Institute (RFI)

The Responsible Fintech Institute (RFI) is a global nonprofit organisation based in Singapore. Our goal is to create a safe, trustworthy, and reliable future for digital finance by building the digital utilities to support responsible innovation. Our work involves bringing together different public and private sector stakeholders to help build the necessary rules and technology for new digital financial tools, making the digital asset world sustainable and inclusive for everyone.

[1] Stablecoins in payments: What the raw transaction numbers miss, McKinsey & Company, Feb 18 2026

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