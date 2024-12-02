Retail Ecosystem Gets a Boost with Coca-Cola's Cutting-Edge Solutions

Within this context, Coca-Cola India is strengthening the country's retail ecosystem by equipping retailers nationwide with innovative cooling solutions. In addition, with a focus on empowering retailers amidst a rapidly evolving retail landscape, Coca-Cola's Super Power Retailer Program equips small and medium-sized retailers with resources to improve consumer experience and boost their business growth.

Boosting Retail Revenue with increased Reach and Consumer Engagement

Coca-Cola India's coolers have become increasingly common to retail fronts across the country, enhancing consumer access to chilled beverages while boosting retailer revenue. Integrated with technologically advanced inventory management features, enabling retailers to manage stock effortlessly. By increasing product visibility and ensuring a refreshing experience for every consumer, the company reinforces its commitment to making beverages easily accessible in every corner of India.

Supporting Retail Growth with the Super Power Retailer Program

Launched in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Super Power Retailer Program is a cornerstone of Coca-Cola India's retailer empowerment strategy. Through the program, kirana shop owners gain valuable skills in product display, customer engagement, and sales strategies—enhancing their business prospects and enriching customer experience. As e-commerce and q-commerce shift the market, the Super Power Retailer Program ensures kiranas remain competitive and relevant to thrive in this shifting environment. According to the ICRIER report (released in 2023 and 2024), the non-alcoholic beverage sector is contributing significantly to the Indian economy in terms of value addition and job creation. Coca-Cola India is supporting over 45 lakh retailer livelihoods, both directly and indirectly. The retailers report that coolers have boosted sales by attracting more customers, allowing greater product availability and longevity while offering a refreshing experience to consumers.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President of India Operations at Coca–Cola India said, "Our approach to cooler technology is about creating long term, scalable platform for retail growth. From tech-driven cooler models to advanced retail programs, with every step, Coca-Cola India is constantly innovating to create a resilient ecosystem. We're committed to the future of retail by ensuring kiranas remain integral, profitable players in a new era of commerce."

Extending Retail Innovation with Coke Buddy

Building on this vision, the Coke Buddy initiative brings tech-driven solutions directly to kiranas. Serving retailers 24/7, the platform empowered by AI-driven insights and streamlined processes, offers a more personalized and seamless shopping experience. This elevated level of service has transformed this journey deepening the bond between Coca-Cola India and its consumers.

It is essential to leverage the nation's strengths, adopt best practices, and drive innovation across the industry. With its commitment to innovation and focus on strengthening the retail value chain, Coca-Cola India aligns with the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat, paving the way for shared progress.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at http://www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570752/Anil_Prasad.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570751/Retail_Ecosystem.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570750/Coca_Cola_India_Logo.jpg