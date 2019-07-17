Retail Outlets Make Life Sweeter at Rustomjee Urbania

Now, the residents of Rustomjee Urbania can find all their daily and immediate needs met within the boundary of the township. Whether it is groceries for the home or stationery for school; a quick bite to eat or a delicious biryani or ice-cream; beauty products or beauty treatments at the salon; regular medication at the chemist or an appointment with the doctor or dentist; getting clothes tailored or laundered; special attention for tiny tots at a playschool or daycare; furniture - all of this and more is now available at Rustomjee Urbania.

These retail facilities are in addition to the already fabulous infrastructure and amenities that are available at the podium level of the tower and throughout the township. Rustomjee Urbania is shaping up into a perfect microcosm of society - a true township in its own right.

Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, commented, "We are pleased that trusted brands in varied services like childcare, wellness, beauty, home products, groceries amongst others have chosen to set up retail outlets at Rustomjee Urbania. This in turn reflects their faith in the Rustomjee brand. Our residents and nearby catchment will benefit greatly from having these products and services right at their doorstep. It is all part of the agenda of creating an elevated lifestyle at Rustomjee Urbania."

About Rustomjee Urbania:

Located in Majiwada, Thane (W), Rustomjee Urbania caters to almost every need of a resident. It is the only township in Thane (W) that has received Pre-Gold Rating from IGBC (Indian Green Building Certificate) and is probably one of the most awarded township projects in India.

Rustomjee Urbania houses the Rustomjee Cambridge International School, a renowned IGCSE school, with facilities that encourage academic, athletic and cultural development of kids, with branches in Dahisar, Virar, and Thane. Our Dahisar School is ranked among the top 10 schools in Maharashtra and top 18 in India. Focusing on a skills-based learning program and with emphasis on creative and practical approach, it features among the top 3 when it comes to highest world toppers and India toppers. Our Thane School houses 78 classrooms, a grand amphitheatre, a library, dance and music rooms, well-equipped laboratories, six large multipurpose halls, and a canteen facility for students and staff members. It's safe to say that with school this close by; forgotten notebooks are little cause of panic, and PTA meetings, no excuse to skip work.

Rustomjee Urbania also houses 'Leon's World Centre for Holistic Learning and Development' which is a space developed in consultation with experts to provide children a stimulating environment. It caters to different aspects of growth and development. Mentors present at the center guide children in exploring various fields including arts, mathematics and science and language through play way learning methods. The centre regularly hosts the staging of plays, 'open mic' and cultural activities to get children to explore their rich heritage and unplug from the gadget syndrome. So far, the children have enjoyed watching The Legend of Lachit, Ramleela, Wizard from Far West, The Twisted Tale of Beauty and the Beast amongst other plays. They are also introduced to Indian festivals and culture as well as other cultures through fun initiatives like Ravan Dahan and Halloween Party. In the past two years, Rustomjee Urbania has also organized activities such as a Summer Fest, Adventure Carnival, Urban Farm Fest, Father's Day and Mother's Day among other monthly workshops that encourage children and parents to come together and spend quality time.

A sizeable part of the township has green spaces with several trees and a sewage treatment plant which recycles used water for gardening, washing and sanitary purposes. With a view to being environment friendly, systems have been installed to harvest rain water; light reflecting windows help save energy and natural resources.

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

