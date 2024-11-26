Revolutionizing MIS Surgeries with L.nm: Irillic Introducing India's First True 4K NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To transform surgical outcomes, Irillic Private Ltd. is taking a leap in advancing its fluorescence imaging technology from open to minimally invasive surgery, with the launch of the Irillic L.nm, India's First True 4K NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System. Proudly developed in India, L.nm, a world-class NIR laparoscopic imaging system combines cutting-edge technology with affordability, making it accessible to healthcare providers globally.

Unmatched Imaging Quality

A New Chapter in Surgical Excellence Begins

At the heart of the L.nm NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System is its unparalleled True 4K resolution to visualize the surgical field with remarkable clarity. Surgeons can augment their color vision with ICG fluorescence overlay and multiple imaging modes, ensuring optimal outcomes in minimally invasive procedures. Near-Infrared (NIR) imaging further enhances visualization, allowing for improved identification of vascular structures and tissue perfusion during surgeries.

Innovative Enhanced Imaging Modes

Designed with the surgeon in mind, Irillic's L.nm, True 4K NIR system offers various enhanced imaging modes, such as AMVI (Advanced Micro Vascular Imaging), Depth Contrast, Color Fusion, Green Fusion and Multiview. These modes provide versatility, enabling surgeons to adapt imaging according to specific surgical needs and complexities. The result is greater accuracy in diagnosing conditions and executing intricate surgical techniques.

IntelliQuant: Real-Time Fluorescence Quantification with Intensity Mapping and Contour Visualization

IntelliQuant revolutionizes endoscopy imaging with real-time ICG Fluorescence quantification through advanced intensity mapping, and contour visualization on live video feeds. It offers surgeons a detailed view of tissue perfusion and vascular flow, highlighting key areas dynamically. A vital application is in colorectal surgery, where IntelliQuant precisely visualizes and quantifies anastomotic perfusion, ensuring optimal blood flow. This empowers surgeons to make data-driven decisions, enhancing outcomes in complex procedures and raising the standard for minimally invasive care.

24-axis color calibration

Irillic's proprietary 24-axis color calibration technology ensures that colors are rendered accurately, providing surgeons with a precise color reproduction of tissues and structures. This feature personalizes color profiles to meet individual preferences, assisting in informed decision-making during surgery and contributing to better patient outcomes.

Future-Ready with Modular Architecture

Irillic's L.nm, True 4K NIR system boasts easy upgradability through its modular architecture. This allows healthcare facilities to adapt and expand their capabilities without the need for a complete overhaul, ensuring that the investment remains relevant as technology continues to advance.

Serviceability at Fingertips

To further enhance user experience, Irillic's L.nm, True 4K NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System is designed for serviceability with remote access. Irillic's dedicated support team can diagnose and resolve issues promptly, minimizing downtime and ensuring that healthcare providers can focus on what matters most—patient care.

A Homegrown Solution

As a proud Make in India initiative, Irillic is an Indian med-tech company that designs, develops, and manufactures world-class Fluorescence Imaging systems.

Irillic has developed more than just advanced imaging technology and created a comprehensive future-ready platform for surgical excellence.

The manufacturing and engineering capabilities of the parent Motherson group across 44 countries, allow Irillic to leverage global support systems.

The True 4K NIR system represents a significant advancement in medical technology, showcasing India's growing expertise in this field.

The launch of the True 4K NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System is not just a step forward in surgical technology; it's a leap towards a future where high-quality medical imaging is both world-class and affordable. The next generation of laparoscopic surgery brings unmatched clarity, precision, and redefines excellence in medical innovation.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.irillic.com or contact the sales team today. The future of surgery is being redefined, paving the way for medical advancements.

Contact Number - +91 9980889841

Email - [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565543/Irillic_New_Chapter.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565544/Irillic_Private_Ltd_Logo.jpg