Revolutionizing Spine Surgery: Manipal Hospitals Hosts "Roboticon 2024"

Led by the renowned spine surgeon Dr. S. Vidyadhara, Chairman & HOD – Spine Surgery & Consultant – Robotic Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, Roboticon 2024 saw 335 pioneering surgeons from India and around the world attending, eager to explore the future of robotic-assisted spine surgery. The event featured a series of live, robotic spine surgeries performed by Dr. S Vidyadhara and other leading experts from around the globe, complemented by real-time expert commentary from top surgeons, and insightful panel discussions.

Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, Mr. Dilip Jose, MD and CEO of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (MHEPL), graced the event. Addressing the conference Dr. Ballal stated "At Manipal, our state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert clinicians have made us a leader in healthcare. Integrating robotics in spine care revolutionizes how we diagnose and treat spinal diseases, improving surgical precision and patient outcomes. As technology continues to advance, we're poised for even more innovations in spinal treatment. With live workshops, expert insights, and hands-on learning, this conference is a unique opportunity marking a significant milestone in the future of spine surgery."

Emphasizing the core philosophy of the conference Mr. Dilip Jose said, "As a healthcare manager, one of the biggest challenges we face in India is the inequality of access to quality medical care. While institutions like Manipal Hospitals are leading the way, we must ensure that these advancements reach beyond a few cities. There is an urgent need to train more people, spread knowledge, and raise the standards across the country. This conference is a great example of how we can come together to create a broader impact. I am truly excited by the level of participation and commitment from all of you. Together, we can shape the future of healthcare in India."

In the two-day event, the participants witnessed surgeons demonstrating cutting-edge procedures such as Robot-Assisted Mini-Open Lumbar Posterolateral Fusion, Robot-Assisted MIS-TLIF, and Robot-Assisted Cervical Spine Pedicle Screw Instrumentation. Attendees also had the rare chance to gain direct insights into executing these complex procedures through expert commentary. A standout feature of the event was the inclusion of thought-provoking panel discussions that delved into the real-world applications, challenges, and future directions of robotic spine surgery. Key sessions covered topics such as 'Is Robotic Spine Surgery a Game-Changer or Gimmick?' and 'Future Directions in Robotic Spine Surgery', offering valuable insights from some of the brightest minds in the field.

In addition to the live surgeries and engaging talks, Roboticon 2024 paved the way for ample opportunities for trainees to learn and grow, encouraging them to embrace both traditional and modern techniques, and ensuring lifelong learning and development in spine surgery.

With its comprehensive agenda, hands-on learning opportunities, and expert-led discussions, Roboticon 2024 carved a defining moment in the evolution of spine surgery and a testament to Manipal Hospitals' relentless pursuit of excellence in creating a future where advanced robotic technology and compassionate patient care go hand-in-hand.

