Rewards Beyond Borders: utu and Enrich, the Loyalty programme of Malaysia Airlines enable Enrich Members to earn Enrich points through VAT Refunds

Partnership boosts tax refunds by up to 40% for Malaysia Airlines' frequent flyers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enrich, the Travel and Lifestyle Loyalty programme of Malaysia Airlines has entered a partnership with utu, a travel tech company to provide its members with up to 40% additional Enrich Points through tax refunds on tax-free purchases made during international travel.

Amiroel Shazrie Yussof, Head of Loyalty, Malaysia Airlines (left), Philip See, Chief Executive Officer of Loyalty & Travel Services (MAG), Asad Jumabhoy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of utu and Sanjay Chinchwade, Chief Commercial Officer, Partnership

This marks an exciting headway in the travel experience for Enrich members, introducing a new avenue for earning points through tax-free shopping. Through utu, shoppers can now receive the equivalent of up to USD140 in Enrich points for every USD100 in value-added tax (VAT) refunds – a remarkable 40% boost.

The refunds are delivered in the form of extra Enrich Points, propelling Malaysia Airlines' customers quickly towards achieving their next dream trip through shopping. Moreover, these points can be redeemed for additional travel and lifestyle privileges at home and abroad.

Philip See, Chief Executive Officer of Loyalty & Travel Services (MAG), said: "The partnership with utu underscores our commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our valued Enrich members. We believe this initiative not only marks a significant transformation in our loyalty programme but also aligns with our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Asad Jumabhoy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of utu commented: "Malaysia Airlines is one of the world's premier carriers with one of the largest and fastest growing frequent flyer programmes anywhere. By partnering with utu, it is delivering exceptional value for all its Enrich members. Travellers using the virtual utu Tax Free Card to receive their tax refund will gain greater value in terms of reward points earned."

Getting started is easy. Enrich members can begin claiming more points by simply downloading the utu app, which is available on both Google Play and the App Store. Upon registration, members will receive a digital utu Tax Free Card within the app.

While at a store and deciding how to receive their tax refund, utu members can choose to fill in their utu Tax Free Card number on any provided tax-free form or digital refund app and complete the standard Tax Refund Validation Process at the airport before departure. Once this process is completed, the upsized value of the refund in Enrich Points is credited to their Enrich account.

About utu

utu (pronounced "you-too") is transforming tax-free shopping worldwide by empowering travellers with the freedom to obtain a higher VAT refund by going beyond digitising refunds to re-engineer the tax-free shopping value chain to benefit travellers. The utu management team has deep domain knowledge in tax-free shopping developed over 25 years of refunding VAT and GST worldwide. By bringing the worlds of refunds and rewards together, utu unlocks new value in rewards from retailers, airlines, hotels, and others. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, utu's products can be used in over 50 countries.

About Enrich by Malaysia Airlines

Enrich, the Travel & Lifestyle programme of Malaysia Airlines brings you a world of privileges, lifestyle rewards, and priority service. Earn Enrich Points when you fly with Malaysia Airlines, oneworld® member airlines and Enrich partner airlines. You can also earn Enrich Points on your bank credit card points conversion, hotel stays, tour bookings, car rental, fuel purchase, dining and retail spend with a host of lifestyle partners. Redeem Enrich Points for flights, seat upgrades, in-flight duty free, Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounge access, hotel stays, dining, loyalty points swap, shopping e-vouchers and many more. With Enrich Hotels, select from an extensive list of over 400,000 hotel properties worldwide ranging from boutique hotels to international resorts that suit every need and preferences.

Enjoy rewarding travel and lifestyle experiences as you unlock more benefits each time you move up the next Enrich Elite tier. Be recognised across all oneworld member airlines with your coveted oneworld status.

Visit enrich.malaysiaairlines.com and sign up with Enrich to enjoy a world of rewards today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294233/image.jpg