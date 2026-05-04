RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CARGILL'S CORN WET MILLING FACILITY IN DAVANGERE, KARNATAKA

AHMEDABAD, India, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. (RSGBL), a publicly listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has successfully completed the acquisition of the corn milling plant and related assets in Davangere, Karnataka from Cargill, pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement signed earlier.

With the completion of this transaction, RSGBL has acquired the integrated manufacturing facility, including land, production infrastructure, warehouses, and corn silos, further strengthening its operational footprint in southern India.

RIDDHI SIDDHI ACQUIRES CARGILL'S CORN WET MILLING FACILITY IN DAVANGERE, KARNATAKA

Operational since 2016, the state-of-the-art facility has an annual processing capacity of 300,000 MT. This milestone marks a significant step in RSGBL's growth journey, enhancing its capacity to serve the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors, while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and efficient manufacturing.

Commenting on the completion, Mr. Siddharth Chowdhary - Executive Director, RSGBL, said: "We are pleased to mark the successful completion of this acquisition. It reflects an important step in our long-term growth journey, strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our presence in food and pharmaceutical segments. The strategic location of the Davangere facility strengthens our ability to efficiently serve both domestic and export markets. We are firmly committed to sustainable operations at the facility, including increased use of renewable energy. The acquisition symbolizes a new chapter of innovation, efficiency, and strategic growth, positioning the company to create long-term value for stakeholders while setting new benchmarks in the industry."

With over three decades of experience in starch and starch derivatives, this acquisition further strengthens RSGBL's position in India's starch industry by expanding its production capacity, geographic reach, and ability to cater to evolving customer requirements.

Speaking on the transaction, Mr. Dheeraj Talreja - Vice President & Managing Director, Food South Asia, Cargill India Pvt Ltd said, "We wish RSGBL success and are confident that this asset will support their growth as they expand in the starch industry."

In India, Cargill has been operating since 1987 and currently has pan-India presence with businesses spanning refined oils, food ingredients, industrial specialties, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, and trade & capital markets.

This landmark achievement reflects RSGBL's enduring pursuit of excellence and its ability to translate strategic vision into tangible value. It is a testament to the company's expertise to identify high-value opportunities and seamlessly integrate large-scale assets, further reinforcing its reputation as a forward-looking and resilient player in India's starch and derivatives industry.

About Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.

Established in 1990, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. (RSGBL) was founded with the vision of addressing India's growing demand for starch and its value-added derivatives through scale, innovation, and reliability. Over time, the company had emerged as a market leader in India's starch industry, building a strong global footprint and earning the trust of customers across food, pharmaceutical, paper, textile, and industrial applications.

RSGBL has strategically evolved into an enterprise rooted in responsible business practices. Sustainability is integral to its growth philosophy, reflected in focused investments across renewable energy, and other sustainable, value-accretive ventures that create long-term value for farmers, customers, employees, communities, and shareholders.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, the company partners with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

With over 155,000 employees, Cargill innovates with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, it continues to look ahead while staying true to its values - putting people first, reaching higher, and doing the right thing today and for generations to come.

For further information, please contact:

Ashok Nagaraj

+91-9449834080

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