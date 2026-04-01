Ridge Security Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Leadership in Automated Security Validation

Recognized for innovation and measurable customer impact in automated security validation.

SAN ANTONIO, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Ridge Security has been recognized with the 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the Automated Security Validation industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Ridge Security's consistency in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Ridge Security excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Silicon Valley-based Ridge Security helps enterprises adapt to an increasingly dynamic threat landscape through intelligent, automated, and continuous security validation. The company positions security validation as a foundational capability that not only keeps pace with emerging threats but also ensures that existing security controls remain consistently effective over time. To address the limitations of point-in-time and manual testing approaches, Ridge Security's product design strategy emphasizes evidence-based validation that reflects real-world adversary behavior," said Daphne Dwiputriane, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, AI-driven product development, and customer-centric partnerships, Ridge Security has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in automated security validation and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets.

Innovation remains central to Ridge Security's approach. Its suite of automated security validation solutions, led by its flagship RidgeBot platform, delivers continuous attack simulation, exposure discovery, and evidence-based validation aligned to real-world adversary behavior. Leveraging proprietary AI engines, RidgeBrain and RidgeGen, the platform delivers real-world attack emulation, enabling organizations to prioritize remediation based on exploitability and impact while strengthening detection and response capabilities.

"Security teams don't need more alerts – they need proof of what can actually be exploited," said Lydia Zhang, president & co-founder at Ridge Security. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates the industry's shift toward continuous, adversary-driven security validation and reinforces our mission to help organizations focus on the exposures that truly matter."

Ridge Security's strong commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery and maintaining high levels of service availability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Ridge Security for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of automated security validation and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Ridge Security

Ridge Security delivers intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity validation solutions that help organizations proactively manage risk and improve resilience. Its flagship platform, RidgeBot®, is a leading agentic AI-based adversarial risk validation platform that supports continuous threat exposure management programs. Recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation and honored with awards such as Top Emerging Cyber Security Company, CRN's Tech Elite 250, and the TMCnet Cybersecurity Excellence Award, Ridge Security serves customers around the world in sectors including finance, government, telecom, and enterprise.

For more information, go to https://ridgesecurity.ai/.

Media Contacts

Monserrat Enriquez Mendoza

Ridge Security Technology Inc.

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Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

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