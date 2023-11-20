Rilox EV gains momentum in two-wheeler e-cargo and e-scooter segment with upgraded lineups

A subsidiary of the 15-year-old brand Rilox India, Rilox EV proudly presents its ambitious vision: a forthcoming range of 'Made in India' two-wheeler electric vehicles, tailored for last-mile delivery, set to debut by early 2024.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rilox EV, a prominent player in the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) industry, is excited to announce its remarkable progress in the two-wheeler e-cargo and e-scooter segment as it unveils a new line of 'Made in India' EVs by 2024. As a subsidiary of the renowned Rilox India (welding company), the brand has entered its 3rd year of operation, now gearing up for an exciting phase of innovation and expansion.

Established in 2021, the company is dedicated to providing innovative, high-performance electric vehicles with a focus on sustainability and affordability.

Rilox EV's flagship products, Spark Elite (a family e-scooter that combines style, performance, and sustainability) and Bijli (an electric cargo bike built for efficient last-mile delivery solutions), cater to diverse customer segments, ranging from entry-level to premium and have set new standards in the Indian EV market.

Rilox EV is committed to promoting environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and driving change in the Indian electric vehicle landscape. With their ambitious plans for 'Made in India' EVs, the company is poised to set new standards and contribute significantly to a greener future.

Currently, Rilox EV products are available in West, South, and East India, with expansion efforts underway in the North. The company is actively working towards establishing a robust distribution network that will encompass a significant portion of India in the near future, making sustainable mobility accessible to a wider EV audience.

On the announcement, Avesh Memon, co-founder expressed, "We're thrilled to bring 'Made in India' two-wheeler EVs tailored for last-mile delivery to the forefront by early 2024. In our remarkable 3-year journey, Rilox EV has not only been a part of the market but a driving force of innovation, making sustainable mobility accessible and exciting for everyone. This isn't just a milestone; it's a substantial stride towards our growth strategy and our dedication to reaching carbon neutrality by 2070, aligning with the government's ambitious objectives".

Rilox EV prioritizes safety by using high-quality Phase 2 Amendment 3 government-approved batteries. They rigorously test their electric vehicles to meet international safety standards, ensuring that their two-wheelers offer robust quality, compatibility, and a simple design at a competitive cost.

Rilox EV is proud to lead the charge in India's electric mobility revolution, paving the way for transformative change, one electric vehicle at a time.

For more information- Visit: https://riloxev.com/ Or write to us at: [email protected]

CONTACT:

Avesh Memon

[email protected],

+91 9270706708