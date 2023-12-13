Rio Tinto celebrates 150 years with a special stamp by the Indian Department of Posts

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 150 years of finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs, Rio Tinto has collaborated with the Department of Posts in India to launch a customised 'My Stamp' and special cover called 'Rio Tinto 150'. The stamp denotes Rio Tinto's commitment to driving innovation and continuous improvement to produce the minerals and metals used in everyday life in the safest and most sustainable way possible.

Rio Tinto 150 stamp

The special cover accompanying the stamp visually represents Rio Tinto's diverse contributions to global industries. Featuring six blocks of images with the Rio Tinto 150 logo, it captures the essence of Rio Tinto's products that are integral to everyday life.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications released the stamp and special cover on 12 December 2023 to commemorate 150 years of Rio Tinto in the presence of H.E. Mr. Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia to India, Ms. Sharlene Cosgrave, Head of Group Services, Rio Tinto and Mr. Vikram Merchant, Country Head-India, Rio Tinto.

Mr. Vikram Merchant, Country Head-India, Rio Tinto said, "As we celebrate 150 years of finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs, this customised stamp symbolises our history and ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation. Sustainability is integral to our business, with a focus on addressing climate change and driving the low-carbon transition. We are proactively decarbonising our assets, partnering to support our customers' decarbonisation efforts, and expanding into essential materials for the energy transition. This underscores our commitment to shaping a sustainable and resilient future."

Ms. Sharlene Cosgrave, Head of Group Services, Rio Tinto said, "We are honoured to be featured on a postage stamp by India Post—a testament to our enduring partnership with India. As a company committed to finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs, the stamp's design reflects our commitment to both responsible mining and nurturing our partnership with India."



Mr. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India said, "Congratulations to Rio Tinto on its 150th anniversary. Rio Tinto exemplifies the global success of Australia's mining industry, including in India. The way Rio Tinto is combining Australian mining know-how with India's prodigious technology talent is exemplary – and offers a model for the way in which our two countries can build closer commercial ties."

The stamp, valued at five Indian rupees, is available for purchase by the public at the National Philatelic Museum of India Post and is also available for online purchase at www.epostoffice.gov.in

Rio Tinto is a longstanding partner in India's growth story. From helping establish the Indian aluminium industry to enhancing food security through the supply of boron and transforming the gems and jewellery sector with its diamonds, Rio Tinto has been an integral contributor. The company actively supports the 'Make in India' initiative, prioritises partnerships for a low-carbon transition, and harnesses India's talented workforce to power its operations.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a leading global mining and materials company. We operate in 35 countries where we produce iron ore, copper, aluminium, critical minerals, and other materials needed for the global energy transition and for people, communities, and nations to thrive. We have been mining for over 150 years and operate with knowledge built up across generations and continents. Our purpose is finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs – striving for innovation and continuous improvement to produce materials with low emissions and to the right environmental, social and governance standards. But we can't do it on our own, so we're focused on creating partnerships to solve problems, create win-win and meet opportunities.

Visit: www.riotinto.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299905/RT150_stamp.jpg