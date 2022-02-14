Rise in Testing due to increasing prevalence in cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases is driving the demand for Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices in Egypt: Ken Research

- Installations of Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring devices in Egypt is expected to grow as demand for technologically advanced products with extensive testing menu is rising within the healthcare facilities.

- Owing to the increasing demand for POC and fully automated analyzers, the Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a decent growth rate in the next few years. An increase in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs and emergency departments in Egypt would further accelerate the pace of growth of this market.

Increasing Disease Prevalence in Egypt: Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death amongst the Egyptian Population. Cardiovascular Diseases are a major public health concern with significant social and economic implications in terms of healthcare -needs, lost productivity and premature death, therefore the testing for such parameters is on the rise in Egypt which is supporting the growth of these diagnostic devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) in the hospitals and independent labs in the country. Continuous need for improving the quality of healthcare in Egypt is also factor that is driving the market.

Egypt's Elevating Healthcare Infrastructure: Egypt's growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Blood Gas, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Market in Egypt. The Government of Egypt has planned to double the spending on Healthcare during the 2020-2021 which is expected to be around EGP 140 Billion increasing from EGP 73 Billion in 2019. Along with it, the proposal includes the establishment of 122 hospitals, 35 medical centers and 17 psychiatric hospitals which will boost the demand for these equipments in the country. Egypt's growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world to meet the growing demand for blood gas and POC immunoassay analyzers along with transcutaneous monitoring equipments in the country.

Future of Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices in Egypt: Blood Gas Analyzers, POC Immunoassay Analyzers and Transcutaneous Monitoring devices Market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR during 2021-2025. Technological innovations and extensive testing menu on a single device will be the major growth drivers for this market in Egypt. POC and handheld devices are gaining popularity in the private sector healthcare facilities and are expected to grow significantly in the country. The new generation of POC devices in the future would be handheld, wireless solution to enable comprehensive blood analysis testing with results in less than a minute.

The report titled "Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous monitors Market Outlook to 2025-Growing Healthcare Infrastructure, Increasing Testing Parameters and Higher Demand for POC Devices to Drive the market" by Ken Research suggested that the Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR. The market revenue for Blood Gas Analyzers and POC Immunoassay Analyzers in Egypt is expected to grow over the next few years owing to the high demand for such devices in the country.

Key Segments Covered

Blood Gas Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Revenue

By Type of Product

By Type of Demand

By Type of End-user

By Type of End-User Entity

By Type of Workload

By Type of Device

By type of Sales Mode

By Region

POC Immunoassay Analyzer (Benchtop)

By Installed Base

By Revenue

By Type of Demand

By End User

By Type of End-User Entity

By Type of Sales Mode

By Region

Transcutaneous Monitors

By Installed Base

By Type of Product

By End User

By End User

By End-User Entity

By Region

Key Target Audience

Healthcare Industry

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Distributors

Hospitals

Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021F–2025F

Companies Covered:

Equipments Manufacturers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens

Radiometer

Wondfo

Boditech

Mitsubishi

Sentec

Instrumentation Laboratory

Sensacore and Others

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Introduction

Market Ecosystem – Supply Side and Demand Side

Value chain Analysis

Government Regulations

Detailed Analysis on Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Egypt (Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

(Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies) Detailed Analysis on POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Egypt (Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

(Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies) Detailed Analysis on Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Egypt (Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Growth Drivers)

(Market Size – Installed base and Revenue 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Cross Comparison on Major Players; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Growth Drivers) Major Challenges in Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Market

Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Devices Market Business Opportunity (Customer Analysis, Major upcoming Healthcare Projects in Egypt )

) Recommendations (Sales and Marketing Strategies, Positioning Strategies, Business Framework)

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -

Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous monitors Market

Related Reports:-

Egypt Radiology Equipments Market Outlook to 2025- Growing Healthcare Infrastructure, Rise in Demand for Medical Imaging coupled with High Disease Prevalence to Drive the Demand

Egypt X-Ray Equipments market has grown at a steady growth rate over the review period 2015-2020 and was further supported by increase in geriatric population in the country and the transition of healthcare facilities from analog to digital technologies. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in Egypt.

UAE Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by technological advancement, increase in the aging population and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country

UAE is the fourth largest medical device market in the Middle East and Africa region, growing @8.7% CAGR in 2015-2020. It is a highly price sensitive and import dependent market with advanced medical devices imported from countries such as US, Germany, Japan and China and local production limited to prototype units, spare parts and disposables such as surgical gloves, syringes, and needles. UAE's increasing budget allocation for the healthcare sector and ongoing healthcare development projects has played a pivotal role in the continued growth.

Philippines Medical Devices Outlook to 2025 (Second Edition)- Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases and Expected Growth in Demand for Cancer Therapy and Dialysis Equipment

The Philippines Market Device Industry was valued at PHP ~ million in 2015 and registered a positive growth during the review period of 2015-2020 reaching to a value of PHP ~ in 2020. The market is currently in Growth Stage, with an increase in number of hospitals, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising instances of heart and kidney failures, expanding elderly population, awareness towards health checkups, incoming of medical tourism and onset of COVID-19 pandemic as some of the key drivers for the market. Medical Device Industry in the Philippines is currently import oriented, especially for highly technological machineries such as Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiac Devices, Respiratory products and others. Current demand reflects healthcare requirements for growing incidence of hypertension, diabetes/kidney diseases, TB/respiratory ailments, cancer, and some incidence of HIV/AIDS.

Global Drug Abuse Testing Devices Market Outlook to 2025 –By Products (Consumables, Analysers and Rapid Testing Devices), By End Users (Criminal Justice Systems, Workplace and Schools, Hospitals, Research Laboratories and Others) and By Region (United States of America, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Mexico, France, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Others)

As deaths due to drug overdose have been increasing, a number of countries are introducing strict laws with respect to drug consumption; this has given a push to the market of drug abuse testing devices. Initially, traditional samples such as urine and oral fluid were used the most, however, with time there has been a shift towards more convenient samples such as hair and fingerprint devices which use sweat as its sample to detect the drugs that an individual has consumed. As more workplaces and schools are introducing random drug testing practices, the demand for drug abuse testing devices has been constantly increasing.

