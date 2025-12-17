Rise of the Phoenix: New Book Reveals a Rare Inside Account of One of India's Most Dramatic Corporate Turnarounds

In Rise of the Phoenix: The Apollo Tyres Story, Udayan Dravid traces the grit, decisions, and ground-level execution behind a legacy Indian manufacturer's remarkable revival

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran business leader Udayan Dravid has announced the launch of his new book, Rise of the Phoenix, an insider narrative that sheds light on one of the most significant turnaround journeys in Indian manufacturing. Drawing from his years in a leadership role, Dravid captures how a struggling legacy organisation rebuilt itself through clarity of strategy, team empowerment and relentless execution.

Rise of the Phoenix: The Apollo Tyres Story by Udayan Dravid

The book chronicles a period marked by operational challenges, debt pressures, and eroding market confidence followed by a decisive rebuilding phase driven by a young team entrusted with responsibility far beyond their years. In the author's words, these were 'ordinary people who became extraordinary when they were empowered, trusted, and encouraged to think differently.'

Their efforts resulted in one of India's fastest old-economy expansions: nearly 100 offices and seven redistribution centers launched within 18 months, contributing to a fourfold surge in sales from ₹180 crore to ₹1,000 crore within just a few years.

Rise of the Phoenix also highlights decisions that were ahead of their time, including the move to introduce a uniform national price almost three decades before GST, a strategic shift that brought transparency, stability, and trust in a highly fragmented market.

Reflecting on the journey, Dravid said: "Turnarounds are rarely about heroic leaders. They are about empowered teams, clear intent, and the willingness to get your hands dirty. I wanted to document the real, on-ground India that doesn't appear in boardroom presentations. My hope is that this story encourages leaders to relook at how culture, trust, and execution can change the destiny of an organisation."

With a foreword by former Finance Secretary Dr Vijay Kelkar, the book blends narrative storytelling with management insight, offering entrepreneurs, executives, and students a rare frontline view into how large organisations navigate crisis and reinvention.

Rise of the Phoenix is priced at ₹499 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline bookstores like Midland Books. Within just a few hours of launch, the book entered Amazon's Best Sellers List and featured among Amazon's Hot New Releases.

About the Author

Udayan Dravid is a BITS Pilani–educated chemical engineer with a management specialisation from Panjab University. A recognised turnaround specialist, he has held leadership roles at companies such as Apollo Tyres, Hutch, Subhiksha, Aditya Birla Retail, and Fortis Healthcare, driving transformation across manufacturing, telecom, retail, and healthcare.

A 3x entrepreneur, he has built ventures in logistics, digital marketing, technology, and now healthcare, where he is actively involved in acquiring and reviving hospitals and medical education institutions. He is also developing a fully self-sustaining farm ecosystem near Jaipur.

His frontline experience of one of the most significant turnaround journeys in Indian manufacturing history forms the foundation of this book.

For more information on Udayan Dravid, visit: www.udayandravid.in

