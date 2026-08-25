HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Children's Hospital recently introduced robotic-assisted surgery in its gynaecology department at its Financial District facility in Hyderabad, marking a step forward in the centre's approach to complex gynecological procedures. The technology allows surgeons to operate with greater precision and control, translating into smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, and faster recovery for patients undergoing procedures for conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, and other gynecological disorders requiring surgical intervention.

Rising Demand for Advanced Gynecological Care: Rainbow Children's Hospital Expands Surgical Capabilities for Women

The move reflects a broader pattern across Indian healthcare, where gynecological surgeries have been rising steadily in recent years. Factors ranging from delayed childbearing and lifestyle-linked conditions to improved diagnostic access have contributed to a higher incidence of conditions such as fibroids, ovarian cysts, and pelvic floor disorders among women. At the same time, awareness around timely intervention has grown, with more women seeking consultation earlier rather than living with symptoms that affect daily life.

This has widened the range of gynecological surgeries hospitals are expected to offer. Myomectomy, the surgical removal of uterine fibroids while preserving the uterus, remains among the most commonly performed procedures for women seeking to retain fertility. Hysteroscopic procedures, which use a thin camera passed through the cervix, allow surgeons to diagnose and treat conditions such as uterine polyps, fibroids, and abnormal bleeding without any external incision. Laparoscopic hysterectomy, ovarian cystectomy for the removal of ovarian cysts, and surgical management of endometriosis are among the other procedures that have moved toward minimally invasive approaches in recent years, replacing more invasive open surgery wherever clinically suitable. For patients, this has meant shorter hospital stays, quicker return to normal activity, and reduced post-operative complications.

Rainbow Children's Hospital's women's healthcare vertical, BirthRight by Rainbow, has built its practice around this shift, offering services spanning normal and high-risk obstetrics, fertility care, and advanced gynecology, including hysteroscopy, myomectomy, laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures. The addition of robotic-assisted surgery at the Financial District facility extends this capability further, positioning the centre to manage more complex gynecological cases without requiring patients to seek care elsewhere for advanced surgical options.

The hospital has indicated it will expand robotic-assisted surgery across a wider range of gynecological procedures in the coming months, as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen surgical care for women alongside its established paediatric and maternity services.

About Rainbow Children's Hospital

Rainbow network comprises 24 hospitals and 6 clinics across 9 cities, with a total bed capacity of ~2,435 beds. Our Pediatric services under 'Rainbow Children's Hospital' include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including organ transplantation), whereas our women care services under 'BirthRight by Rainbow' offer perinatal care services which include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary foetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care along with gynecology services.

Rainbow Children's Hospital is built on strong fundamentals of multidisciplinary approach with a full-time consultant led clinical service along with 24/7 commitment in a child-centric environment. The company follows a hub-and-spoke operating model where the hub hospital provides comprehensive outpatient, inpatient care, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary services and the spokes provide primary, secondary and emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, large outpatient services and comprehensive obstetrics, pediatric and level 3 NICU services. This model is successfully operational at Hyderabad and is gaining traction in Bengaluru. The endeavor is to replicate this approach in Chennai and across the National Capital Region. Subsequently, Rainbow intends to expand into tier-2 cities of Southern India.

Rainbow embraces a unique doctor engagement model, where doctors work exclusively on a full-time, retainer basis. The doctors work in teams and have 24/7 commitment, which is particularly important for children's emergency, neonatal, pediatric intensive care services and support pediatric retrieval services. The Company also operates the country's largest pediatric DNB training program in private healthcare, offering post graduate residential DNB and fellowship program.

Please visit www.rainbowhospitals.in for more information.