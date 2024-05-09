Rizwan Koita, Director of Koita Foundation, Appointed as the NABH Chairperson

NEW DELHI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Rizwan Koita, Director of Koita Foundation and co-founder of CitiusTech, has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). NABH is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI) that is responsible for setting benchmarks for quality, accrediting and certifying hospitals and other healthcare organisations. Mr. Koita has been a Board member of NABH over the past 2 years and has been actively involved with the Digital Health initiatives at NABH.

NABH, as an organisation, has been accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (lSQua) and is also its Institutional Member. Additionally, NABH standards for hospitals have been accredited by ISQua. These standards have been adopted by over 20,000 hospitals across India.

Mr. Jaxay Shah, Chairman, QCI, said, "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Rizwan Koita as the Chairman of NABH. His global perspective on healthcare, technology and scaling businesses will enable us to expand NABH's reach across India and serve all segments of the healthcare ecosystem."

Speaking about his new role, Mr. Koita said, "NABH is playing a critical role in transforming healthcare and patient safety in India. I look forward to working closely with QCI and NABH leadership in accelerating these efforts. NABH can play a key role in enhancing healthcare, especially in small- and mid-sized healthcare facilities across India, which constitute a large part of the healthcare ecosystem, and make healthcare more accessible, measurable, and cost-effective for patients across India. NABH can also drive adoption of digital health and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) initiative, which is a key national priority."

Mr. Koita is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion to leverage emerging technologies and business process innovation for meaningful social impact. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay & a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), ranked at the top in both programs.

Mr. Koita co-founded CitiusTech, a global healthcare technology company, in 2005, and served as CitiusTech's CEO till October 2021. Under his leadership, CitiusTech became one of the fastest-growing healthcare technology companies globally and became India's 25th Unicorn in 2019 (the first Indian Unicorn in healthcare technology).

Mr. Koita is now actively associated with his philanthropic venture, Koita Foundation, which focuses on Digital Health in India. Koita Foundation partners with leading academic institutions, hospitals, and industry associations to drive Digital Health adoption in India. Koita Foundation partners include IIT Bombay, Ashoka University, Tata Memorial/National Cancer Grid, Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

Mr. Koita received IIT Bombay's prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award in 2019, and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of Year Award in 2013.

About QCI & NABH

Quality Council of India (QCI), an independent autonomous organisation is India's apex body for quality. QCI leads the nationwide quality movement in India, by involving all stakeholders, with an emphasis on adherence to quality standards in products, systems and services, for promoting & protecting the National interest and the health & safety of its citizens.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), set up to establish and operate accreditation programs for healthcare organizations. NABH has been established with the objective of enhancing the health system & promoting continuous quality improvement and patient safety. The board, while being supported by all stakeholders, including industry, consumers, government, has full functional autonomy in its operation. NABH provides accreditation to hospitals in a non-discriminatory manner regardless of their ownership, size, and degree of independence. The International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua) has accredited NABH.

