RMC Green Energy Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of RMC Switchgears Limited, has received approval to establish a 50 MW Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan

JAIPUR, India, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Green Energy Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of RMC Switchgears Limited, has secured approval from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation to establish a 50 MW Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan under the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Policy 2023. This milestone further cements the parent company's entry into the Solar Park business, operating as a renewable IPP (Independent Power Producer). RMC is actively pursuing additional tenders exceeding 600 MWp and is engaging with both public and private sector entities to achieve the ambitious goal of securing 1 GWp in EPC contracts over the next 18 months. By collaborating with installation and commissioning experts across multiple states and leveraging their in-house team of skilled designers and supervisors, RMC is positioning itself at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

This strategic initiative not only reinforces RMC Switchgears Limited's role in advancing renewable energy but also contributes significantly to India's climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement. With a dedicated Business Development unit continuously seeking new opportunities, RMC's efforts in the renewable sector are aligned with India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The Company's expansion into solar projects helps reduce carbon emissions, foster economic growth, and create green jobs, thereby positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy technologies. This initiative underscores RMC's commitment to innovation and sustainability, highlighting its role in helping India meet its environmental targets.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said, "This approval marks a pivotal step in our journey as we transition into a renewable energy company, with solar plants as IPPs and EPC contracts for solar as our primary focus. Establishing its first 50 MW Renewable Energy Park is a testament to our commitment to participating in the strategic fossil energy substitution within India."

About RMC Green Energy Private Limited:

RMC Green Energy Private Limited is a pioneering subsidiary of RMC Switchgears Limited, based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Established with the vision of driving India's renewable energy revolution, the company is committed to developing and promoting a wide range of renewable energy solutions. These include solar energy, wind energy, green hydrogen, green ammonia, biomass energy, geothermal energy, hydel energy, tidal and wave energy, as well as other conventional and non-conventional energy sources.

The company aims to provide comprehensive energy solutions both in India and internationally, contributing significantly to the global renewable energy market. Driven by a mission to innovate and deliver advanced energy solutions, RMC Green Energy is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions, fostering economic growth, creating green jobs, and ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for communities across India and beyond.