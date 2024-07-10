RMC Switchgears Limited enters the Solar EPC Business with a 1.35 MWp plant in Rajasthan

JAIPUR, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Switchgears Limited has taken a landmark step by expanding into the Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) business, securing its first major order valued at Rs. 4.76 crores (Including GST) to set up a 1.35 MWp solar power plant in Rajasthan. This significant move marks RMC's entry into renewable energy, aligning with their growth strategy and commitment to sustainable development. The Company is actively pursuing additional tenders exceeding 600 MWp and engaging with both public and private sector entities to achieve an ambitious target of booking 1 GWp in EPC contracts over the next 12 months. By partnering with installation and commissioning experts across multiple states and leveraging their in-house team of skilled designers and supervisors, RMC is positioning itself at the centre of the green energy revolution.

This strategic venture not only reinforces RMC Switchgears Limited's role in advancing renewable energy but also contributes significantly to India's climate action promises under the Paris Agreement. With a dedicated Business Development unit continuously exploring opportunities, RMC's efforts in the renewable sector support India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The expansion into solar projects helps reduce carbon emissions, fosters economic growth, and creates green jobs, thereby positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy technologies. This initiative demonstrates RMC's commitment to innovation and sustainability, highlighting their role in helping India meet its environmental targets.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said: "RMC's expansion into the Solar EPC business represents a significant milestone in our company's history. Securing our first major order in Rajasthan underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. We are dedicated to not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our clients and stakeholders as we contribute to India's renewable energy targets and Paris accord commitments."

About RMC Switchgears Limited:

RMC Switchgears, a visionary power technology company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is dedicated to transforming India's power infrastructure through innovative and transformative solutions. Specializing in combating electrical theft and preventing electrocution accidents, RMC is not just a manufacturer but an architect of change. The company excels in creating meticulously designed solutions encompassing manufacturing, supply, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) management, tailored for the unique needs of utilities and DISCOMs in India. With over 80% of its services customized for State PSUs and Private Utilities, RMC is evolving alongside India's rapidly transforming power sector. The company is also actively expanding its focus to include municipalities, particularly in water management, addressing the substantial AT&C losses and societal impacts of electrical accidents in India.

RMC's strength is crafting high-value, high-margin customized solutions that significantly reduce commercial losses and enhance power distribution efficiency. Recognized for its capacity to undertake extensive work and its pre-qualifications from PSU Utilities and reputable EPC entities, RMC stands out in the market. Driven by the mission to innovate and deliver advanced power technology solutions, RMC aims to make a sustainable impact in its operating sectors. Its vision is to lead in power technology, offering unparalleled solutions that foster the evolution of infrastructure, reduce losses, optimize resources, and ensure secure, accessible energy and water for communities across India.



