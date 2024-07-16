RMC Switchgears Limited Strengthens Leadership with Additional and Independent Directors

JAIPUR, India, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Switchgears Limited is proud to announce two significant additions to its Board of Directors, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the renewable energy sector. The company is delighted to welcome Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain as an Additional Director and Mr. K S Popli as an Independent Director.

Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain Appointed as Additional Director:

RMC Switchgears is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain as an Additional Director. This elevation reflects Mr. Jain's exceptional contributions to the company and highlights RMC's commitment to leveraging his extensive experience for continued growth and innovation. Mr. Jain brings over four decades of rich experience in the power and renewable energy sectors. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in business administration. Throughout his career, Mr. Jain has held various significant roles, including senior positions in reputable firms where he led numerous successful projects in power distribution and renewable energy.

Since joining RMC, Mr. Jain has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives. His deep understanding of the industry, combined with his innovative approach, has significantly contributed to RMC's growth and operational excellence. His new role as a director will further amplify his involvement in the company, allowing RMC to leverage his extensive knowledge and strategic vision more effectively.

Mr. K S Popli Appointed as Independent Director:

RMC Switchgears is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. K S Popli as an Independent Director. This strategic addition to our Board underscores RMC's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals who can drive the company's growth and innovation in the renewable energy sector. Mr. Popli brings an illustrious career spanning several decades in the renewable energy sector. He holds a Bachelor degree of Engineering (Electrical) from Birla Institute of Technology, a Bachelor degree of Law (LLB) from Delhi University, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management from Punjabi University. Further enhancing his credentials, Mr. Popli completed an intensive course on Project Economics Appraisal and Risk Management from Harvard Business School.

His extensive experience includes serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) from 2014 to 2019. During his tenure at IREDA, he spearheaded strategic planning and innovative financial solutions, leading to exponential growth in loan sanctions and disbursals. Mr. Popli's leadership was instrumental in IREDA attaining Mini Ratna status and receiving numerous awards for its contributions to renewable energy development. After completing his tenure at IREDA, he served the International Solar Alliance as an Adviser. He is the founder director of Clime Finance Private Limited and serves on the board of several listed and unlisted companies. His contributions to the renewable energy sector have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the SCOPE Excellence Award for Individual Leadership and the Energy Administrator of the Year Award.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain and Mr. K S Popli to our Board. Their vast experience and strategic vision in the power and renewable energy sectors align perfectly with RMC's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. These appointments are monumental achievements for RMC Switchgears Limited and highlight our dedication to driving our mission of innovation and excellence. We look forward to their invaluable contributions in guiding RMC towards achieving its strategic objectives and reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry."

About RMC Switchgears Limited:

RMC Switchgears, a visionary power technology company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is dedicated to transforming India's power infrastructure through innovative and transformative solutions. Specializing in combating electrical theft and preventing electrocution accidents, RMC is not just a manufacturer but an architect of change. The company excels in creating meticulously designed solutions encompassing manufacturing, supply, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) management, tailored for the unique needs of utilities and DISCOMs in India. With over 80% of its services customized for State PSUs and Private Utilities, RMC is evolving alongside India's rapidly transforming power sector. The company is also actively expanding its focus to include municipalities, particularly in water management, addressing the substantial AT&C losses and societal impacts of electrical accidents in India.

RMC's strength is crafting high-value, high-margin customized solutions that significantly reduce commercial losses and enhance power distribution efficiency. Recognized for its capacity to undertake extensive work and its pre-qualifications from PSU Utilities and reputable EPC entities, RMC stands out in the market. Driven by the mission to innovate and deliver advanced power technology solutions, RMC aims to make a sustainable impact in its operating sectors. Its vision is to lead in power technology, offering unparalleled solutions that foster the evolution of infrastructure, reduce losses, optimize resources, and ensure secure, accessible energy and water for communities across India.