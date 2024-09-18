RMC Switchgears Ltd. has received an order for the development of a 41 MW (AC) solar photovoltaic power project in Maharashtra

JAIPUR, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Switchgears Limited is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the development of a 41 MW (AC) solar photovoltaic power project in RESCO model. The project will be executed under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, a scheme launched for the solarization of agricultural feeders under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. This contract, awarded through a competitive bidding process and an e-reverse auction, marks a significant milestone for RMC Switchgears Limited in its ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in the renewable energy sector.

The power generated from this project will be purchased by MSEDCL at a fixed tariff, as approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), for a period of 25 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date. The project will be implemented across various sites in Maharashtra, as specified by MSEDCL.

This new order not only reinforces RMC Switchgears Limited's role in advancing renewable energy but also significantly contributes to India's climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement. The company is actively pursuing additional tenders exceeding 500 MWp and is engaging with both public and private sector entities to achieve the ambitious goal of securing 1 GWp in renewable energy.

By collaborating with installation and commissioning experts across multiple states and leveraging their in-house team of skilled designers and supervisors, RMC is positioning itself at the forefront of the green energy revolution. The company's expansion into solar projects helps reduce carbon emissions, foster economic growth, and create green jobs, thereby contributing to India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

With a dedicated Business Development unit continuously seeking new opportunities, RMC's efforts in the renewable sector are aligned with India's ambitious environmental targets. This initiative underscores RMC's commitment to innovation and sustainability, highlighting its role in helping India meet its climate goals and positioning the country as a global leader in renewable energy technologies.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said: "This order marks an important milestone for our company, as we strive to expand our footprint in the renewable energy landscape. The development of a 41 MW (AC) solar photovoltaic power project is a testament to our commitment to participating in the strategic substitution of fossil fuels within India's energy sector."

About RMC Switchgears Limited

RMC Switchgears, a visionary power technology company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is dedicated to transforming India's power infrastructure through innovative and transformative solutions. Specializing in combating electrical theft and preventing electrocution accidents, RMC is not just a manufacturer but an architect of change. The company excels in creating meticulously designed solutions encompassing manufacturing, supply, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) management, tailored for the unique needs of utilities and DISCOMs in India. With over 80% of its services customized for State PSUs and Private Utilities, RMC is evolving alongside India's rapidly transforming power sector. The company is also actively expanding its focus to include municipalities, particularly in water management, addressing the substantial AT&C losses and societal impacts of electrical accidents in India.

RMC's strength is crafting high-value, high-margin customized solutions that significantly reduce commercial losses and enhance power distribution efficiency. Recognized for its capacity to undertake extensive work and its pre-qualifications from PSU Utilities and reputable EPC entities, RMC stands out in the market. Driven by the mission to innovate and deliver advanced power technology solutions, RMC aims to make a sustainable impact in its operating sectors. Its vision is to lead in power technology, offering unparalleled solutions that foster the evolution of infrastructure, reduce losses, optimize resources, and ensure secure, accessible energy and water for communities across India.