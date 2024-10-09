RMC Switchgears Ltd. has secured an EPC and O&M contract worth ₹201 crores for the development of solar power project aimed at solarizing agricultural feeders in Maharashtra

JAIPUR, India, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Switchgears Limited is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract as the lead member of a consortium. The consortium will undertake solar power project aimed at solarizing agricultural feeders in Maharashtra. The contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process and an e-reverse auction, marking a significant milestone for RMC Switchgears Limited as it expands its footprint in the renewable energy sector.

The consortium has secured three separate EPC contracts cum 3 years O&M contracts in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra with consolidated order value of ₹201 crores (including GST)

These new orders not only reinforce RMC Switchgears Limited's role in advancing renewable energy but also significantly contribute to India's climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement. The company is actively pursuing additional tenders exceeding 500 MWp and engaging with both public and private sector entities to achieve its ambitious goal of securing 1 GWp in renewable energy.

By collaborating with installation and commissioning experts across multiple states and leveraging its in-house team of skilled designers and supervisors, RMC is positioning itself at the forefront of the green energy revolution. The company's expansion into solar projects helps reduce carbon emissions, fosters economic growth, and creates green jobs, thereby contributing to India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

With a dedicated Business Development unit continuously seeking new opportunities, RMC's efforts in the renewable sector are aligned with India's ambitious environmental targets. This initiative underscores RMC's commitment to innovation and sustainability, highlighting its role in helping India meet its climate goals and positioning the country as a global leader in renewable energy technologies.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said: "These contracts represent a significant step forward for us, enhancing our presence in Maharashtra as we work to broaden our impact in the renewable energy sector. The development of these 46` MW (AC) solar photovoltaic projects not only underscores our commitment to driving the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources but also aims to provide a sustainable and reliable power supply to farmers in the region."

About RMC Switchgears Limited:

RMC Switchgears is a leading player in the electrical infrastructure solutions sector, specialising in the manufacturing of electrical enclosures that prevent electrical theft and enhance safety by preventing electrocution. The Company has established a strong reputation in the smart meter enclosure market, supporting utilities across India under initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). RMC's solutions span manufacturing, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M), making it a trusted partner for AMISPs, utilities and state entities as India modernises its power distribution networks.

RMC has recently expanded its focus to include renewable energy initiatives, particularly in solar and green energy EPC and IPP solutions, as part of its broader strategy to create value from India's clean energy transition. This transition complements the Company's core infrastructure business, with additional efforts directed toward water management infrastructure using advanced technologies such as IoT. RMC continues to participate in providing high-value, customised solutions for discoms that enhance efficiency, reduce losses, and support India's power security goals, reinforcing its role as a meaningful player in India's sustainable infrastructure development.