RMC Switchgears Secures ₹56.68 cr Smart Meter Enclosure Contract for PVVNL and MVVNL under RDSS

JAIPUR, India, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Switchgears Limited, a leading provider of innovative electrical systems and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a substantial contract for the supply of SMC Meter Enclosures for Smart Meters by an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP). This contract, valued at approximately ₹56.68 crores including GST, marks a significant milestone for the company.

The scope of the work order includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, integration, testing, inspection, packing, supply, transportation, and insurance of SMC Boxes for Three Phase LT CT - Consumer & DT Meter. The projects are for PVVNL (Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited) and MVVNL (Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited), two prominent power distribution companies in India. AMISPs are pivotal in the RDSS program as they play a crucial role in the deployment of smart metering solutions that are central to modernizing India's power distribution sector.

This achievement underscores RMC Switchgears' commitment to excellence and its capability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions in the electrical infrastructure sector. The contract aligns with the Company's strategic vision of expanding our market presence and enhancing our product offerings in smart metering solutions. It is a direct outcome of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at enhancing the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs through advanced technologies.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said: "We are excited to secure this significant contract for the supply of SMC Meter Enclosures for Smart Meters for PVVNL and MVVNL projects. This highlights our capability in handling large-scale, complex projects relating to the RDSS programmes, and aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of expanding our footprint in smart metering solutions. Given the Government's push for a nationwide smart grid and improved energy management systems, contracts of this nature have the potential to repeat as more DISCOMs look to upgrade their infrastructure."

About RMC Switchgears Limited:

RMC Switchgears, a visionary power technology company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is dedicated to transforming India's power infrastructure through innovative and transformative solutions. Specializing in combating electrical theft and preventing electrocution accidents, RMC is not just a manufacturer but an architect of change. The company excels in creating meticulously designed solutions encompassing manufacturing, supply, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) management, tailored for the unique needs of utilities and DISCOMs in India. With over 80% of its services customized for State PSUs and Private Utilities, RMC is evolving alongside India's rapidly transforming power sector. The company is also actively expanding its focus to include municipalities, particularly in water management, addressing the substantial AT&C losses and societal impacts of electrical accidents in India.

RMC's strength is crafting high-value, high-margin customized solutions that significantly reduce commercial losses and enhance power distribution efficiency. Recognized for its capacity to undertake extensive work and its pre-qualifications from PSU Utilities and reputable EPC entities, RMC stands out in the market. Driven by the mission to innovate and deliver advanced power technology solutions, RMC aims to make a sustainable impact in its operating sectors. Its vision is to lead in power technology, offering unparalleled solutions that foster the evolution of infrastructure, reduce losses, optimize resources, and ensure secure, accessible energy and water for communities across India.