RMC Switchgears Secures Landmark Rs. 86.48 Crore (Including GST), Solar EPC Order in Bhuj, Gujarat

JAIPUR, India, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC Switchgears Limited is thrilled to announce the receipt of its second major order in the Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) business within just a week of securing its first order. Valued at Rs. 86.48 crores (including GST), this latest order underscores RMC's rapid expansion in the renewable energy sector. The project involves the supply and installation of solar equipment, a 220 KV substation, and a 5 km transmission line material for a 25 MWac ground mount solar plant with a single-axis tracker in Bhuj, Gujarat. This landmark opportunity further solidifies RMC's presence in the renewable energy sector and aligns with its strategic vision to contribute to sustainable development. The new project follows RMC's successful entry into the Solar EPC business with its first 1.35 MWp solar power plant in Rajasthan.

This project is a testament to RMC's commitment to advancing India's renewable energy goals. The company is now firmly positioned to leverage its expertise in electrical infrastructure and expand its footprint in the green energy sector. By securing this significant order, RMC Switchgears Limited is poised to make a substantial contribution to India's climate action targets and the Paris Agreement commitments.

RMC's efforts in the renewable sector support India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The expansion into solar projects helps reduce carbon emissions, fosters economic growth, and creates green jobs, thereby positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy technologies. This initiative demonstrates RMC's commitment to innovation and sustainability, highlighting their role in helping India meet its environmental targets.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, said: "Securing this landmark order in Bhuj, Gujarat, is a monumental achievement for RMC Switchgears Limited. This project highlights our capabilities in the Solar EPC space and reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. We are excited to play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy journey and look forward to exceeding the expectations of our clients and stakeholders."

About RMC Switchgears Limited:

RMC Switchgears, a visionary power technology company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is dedicated to transforming India's power infrastructure through innovative and transformative solutions. Specializing in combating electrical theft and preventing electrocution accidents, RMC is not just a manufacturer but an architect of change. The company excels in creating meticulously designed solutions encompassing manufacturing, supply, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) management, tailored for the unique needs of utilities and DISCOMs in India. With over 80% of its services customized for State PSUs and Private Utilities, RMC is evolving alongside India's rapidly transforming power sector. The company is also actively expanding its focus to include municipalities, particularly in water management, addressing the substantial AT&C losses and societal impacts of electrical accidents in India.

RMC's strength is crafting high-value, high-margin customized solutions that significantly reduce commercial losses and enhance power distribution efficiency. Recognized for its capacity to undertake extensive work and its pre-qualifications from PSU Utilities and reputable EPC entities, RMC stands out in the market. Driven by the mission to innovate and deliver advanced power technology solutions, RMC aims to make a sustainable impact in its operating sectors. Its vision is to lead in power technology, offering unparalleled solutions that foster the evolution of infrastructure, reduce losses, optimize resources, and ensure secure, accessible energy and water for communities across India.