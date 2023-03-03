RMG Company Witzeal Leverages SHIELD's Risk Intelligence To Level Playing Field and Accelerate Organic Growth

BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witzeal, one of India's most rapidly expanding gaming technology companies, today announced its partnership with global risk intelligence company SHIELD for real-time actionable insights into potential and emerging fraud threats. SHIELD's technology will be incorporated into Witzeal's Big Cash platform and its Rummy Khel app.

Witzeal's Big Cash gaming platform & Rummy Khel app has differentiated itself since its inception through the introduction of innovative and user-centric features such as referrals, gifting, and social sharing. Both platforms have consistently focused on building a 100% safe gaming environment for its users and minimizing fraud. At times, however, the use of fake accounts could potentially enable fraudsters to exploit these features to rack up rewards and drain Witzeal's resources.

Collusion across fake accounts was a concern for both the Big Cash platform and the Rummy Khel app. This fraud tactic could also allow fraudsters to gain the upper hand over genuine players sometimes by giving them a significant advantage by enabling unfair plays and monopolizing information.

Witzeal is deploying SHIELD's Device Intelligence solution to proactively address the issue of fake accounts and prevent the loss of user trust; implementing an additional layer of security through fraud detection and taking the platform's fraud prevention capabilities to 100%. The SHIELD ID, the global standard for device identification, directly addresses the issue of fake accounts by empowering Witzeal to link fake accounts created from the same physical device. The partnership will therefore help Witzeal ensure its resources are channeled towards accelerating meaningful organic growth, as well as give its 30 million global players the assurance of fair play.

Another issue is the increasingly easy access that fraud syndicates now have to fraud tools, allowing them to swiftly execute fraud attacks from seemingly genuine user accounts. Tampered apps and app cloners, along with jailbroken or rooted devices, allow fraudsters to create and operate thousands of fake accounts with a single physical device. GPS spoofers and VPNs could be used to mask fraudsters' location and help them evade detection. SHIELD's Risk Indicators enable Witzeal to detect the installation and activation of all malicious tools and techniques in real time.

SHIELD's Device Intelligence will complement Witzeal's existing features and processes that are creating one of gaming's most secure and trustworthy platforms. These include RNG certification, collusion detection, and code hardening. The SHIELD Trust Indicators will also supplement Witzeal's KYC processes to verify the profiles of genuine users as well as facilitate easier withdrawals.

Ankur Singh, Founder & CEO of Witzeal, said, "SHIELD has been a game-changer in enabling sustainable organic platform growth. Its risk intelligence helped us ensure secure and trusted experiences for our users globally, giving us confidence in achieving our mission of becoming a leading force in gaming."

Justin Lie, Founder and CEO of SHIELD, added "SHIELD is proud to be partnering with Witzeal, helping them bolster safeguards and build a gaming platform trusted by users across the world. By addressing fraud as a top priority, Witzeal is ensuring fair play for gamers and empowering them to express their skills without the fear of fraudsters being able to gain any unfair advantage."

About Witzeal

Established in 2016, Witzeal Technologies is a new age gaming Technology Company that specializes in creating and introducing futuristic games and features in the real money gaming segment.

Its multi-gaming platform "Big Cash" offers 17 skill based real money games (RMG) in Cards, Fantasy, and Casual games developed in-house. Witzeal is also a proud winner of Facebook Audience Network Grand Prize and has been selected for the Bootstrap track of FbStart Program.

For more information, visit https://witzeal.com/

About SHIELD

SHIELD is the world's leading risk intelligence company that helps global organizations such as inDrive, Alibaba, Mobile Premier League (MPL), TrueMoney, and Maya stop fraud, build trust, and drive growth. We combine AI and explainable machine-learning algorithms to help all online businesses stay ahead of new and unknown fraud.

With offices in San Francisco, Miami, London, Berlin, Jakarta, Bengaluru, Beijing, Singapore, we are rapidly achieving our mission to enable trust for the world.

For more information, visit shield.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE SHIELD