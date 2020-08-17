RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its member community

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RMZ Corp, India's leading privately owned real estate developer, manager and investor of real assets, today announced that globally it is the first to have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) , acknowledging the innovative measures it has adopted in response to the pandemic to ensure a safe return to work for its member community. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

Thirumal Govindraj, Managing Director - Executive Board, said, "We are proud to share that RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). We are sure that the endorsement of our policies, procedures and protocols from an organisation like IWBI will enhance member confidence while returning to work during these challenging times."

He also said, "RMZ is committed to the safety and wellness of its members, more so after the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic. We were so very excited about the WELL Health-Safety Rating that on the day of launch we committed an office portfolio of 17 million sqft under this rating system. We are hoping to reinforce our relationship beyond our existing association as the leading portfolio partner for WELL buildings from India."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored to companies in every sector how critically important it is to be prepared for a crisis. RMZ has demonstrated outstanding leadership by taking purposeful steps forward to help ensure the health and safety of their staff and visitors as they return to the workplace at dozens of buildings," said Rick Fedrizzi, IWBI chairman and CEO. "At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with RMZ as they lead the way toward a healthy, resilient recovery and help drive transformative action in India and globally."

The features to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating are stringent and only entities meeting/fulfilling these parameters are granted the rating and the opportunity to display the WELL Health-Safety seal. RMZ Corp has successfully implemented the required features across its 41 buildings, including one of its kind touchless elevators in addition to touchless, water and sanitizer dispensers, implementation of rigorous cleaning protocols and increased cleaning frequency, development of emergency preparedness for both the occupants and visitors as well plan for re-entry after an emergency event.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to support efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI's WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

RMZ Corp was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by Green Building Certification Inc. (GBCI) to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

About RMZ Corp:

RMZ Corp is a privately-owned developer, manager, and investor of real assets. Seventeen years old and growing rapidly, they have over 250 enterprise customers in 6 Indian cities and 85M sqft of real assets under ownership. With a singular vision to build one million member community, RMZ disrupts how people view the space they work in. Our dynamic ecosystem caters to a tech-fuelled lifestyle that nurtures the social wellbeing of our communities, thereby enhancing human experiences. Our communal spaces reflect interconnected environments that cultivate social connections and discovery in every detail of the ecosystem. RMZ Corp's experience and proprietary research delivers bold insights that help our clients grow, sustain, transcend, and transform. This makes it possible for us to attract and retain the best global corporations. RMZ Corp is the first company from India to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its member community.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings, communities and organizations in ways that help people thrive. WELL v2 is the most recent version of its popular WELL Building Standard (WELL), and the WELL Community Standard pilot is a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. WELL is focused exclusively on the ways that buildings and communities, and everything in them, can improve our comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, our health and wellness. IWBI mobilizes the wellness community through management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. IWBI is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate citizenship initiative, and helps companies advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the use of WELL. More information on WELL can be found here.

