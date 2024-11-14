RMZ Foundation presents Mouna Rebeiz's artwork at Art Mumbai

Art Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is scheduled to open from November 14th to 17th, 2024

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a commitment to curating public art projects that inspire open dialogue and celebrate diverse perspectives, RMZ Foundation is thrilled to showcase internationally acclaimed Lebanese Canadian sculptor Mouna Rebeiz at the prestigious Art Mumbai. This year, Art Mumbai will blend the timeless allure of its iconic venue with an even more diverse display of original and fine art from South Asia and beyond. Mouna's artwork will be on display from 14th to 17th November 2024, alongside engaging activities designed to enrich the experience for all attendees.

Renowned for drawing inspiration from the multifaceted nature of the human psyche, Mouna Rebeiz will present two powerful sculptures: Aghora (2020) and Ban (2023) that explore the human condition through the symbolism of totems. These structures, traditionally seen as symbols of strength and unity, are challenged by the artist's exploration of fundamental questions. The artworks prompt reflection, reminding us that even seemingly permanent structures are built upon a foundation of complex beliefs.

Beyond the exhibition space, RMZ Foundation has designed a unique community-based activity inspired by Rebeiz's sculptures. Participants of all ages are invited to collaboratively create a Totemic Tree. Using various materials, participants will contribute their own symbols and words, reflecting their personal beliefs and values. This collaborative artwork will be displayed in a public space, further emphasizing the interconnectedness of individual experiences and shared humanity.

Anu Menda, Managing Trustee, RMZ Foundation expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming art fair, "At RMZ Foundation, we believe that art has the unique power to connect people and open our eyes to new perspectives. This year at Art Mumbai 2024, we present the works of Lebanese artist Mouna Rebeiz, including Aghora (2020) and Ban (2023). The first time I experienced Mouna's sculptures, I was moved by her ability to turn everyday objects into profound reflections of human experience. Her work reaches across cultures, touching on universal themes of identity, resilience, and connection.

Mouna's pieces are more than just sculptures; they're gateways to understanding our shared humanity on a deeper level. By supporting artists like her, we continue our journey toward fostering diversity and making public spaces richer, more reflective, and open to fresh viewpoints. Through Mouna's art, we're reminded of the beauty in artistic expression as it brings people together and inspires unity across boundaries."

The RMZ Foundation exemplifies its commitment to democratizing art, fostering international cultural exchange, and celebrating women artists through the showcase of creativity and talent. Consistently at the forefront of curating and commissioning some of the largest installations including sculptures, murals, and painting, the Foundation plays a pivotal role in the artistic landscape. By celebrating the work of diverse artists, the RMZ Foundation reaffirms its mission to amplify women's voices and perspectives within the creative realm.

Under the leadership of Anu Menda, the organization embarked on a mission to democratize art by creating a broader audience for emerging artists, with a focus on promoting the artistic creations and its artists. RMZ Foundation's commitment to empowering women in the arts is clearly demonstrated through the inclusion of esteemed artists in their meticulously curated collection. This encompasses talents such as Shilpa Gupta, Shaikha Al Mazrou, Manisha Parekh, Vibha Galhotra, Diane Maclean, Cui Je, Jayasri Burman, Lalitha Shankar, Shanthamani M, and numerous others.

Art Mumbai scheduled for November 14th to 17th, 2024, is a vital platform for showcasing contemporary art from India and beyond. RMZ Foundation's participation underscores its commitment to fostering artistic dialogue and accessibility. This year, Art Mumbai will feature a diverse range of artworks from 71 galleries, including Vadehra Art Gallery and Galleria Continua, alongside celebrated artists like Manish Pushkale, Monali Meher, Jogen Chowdhury, MF Husain, Tyeb Mehta, Anju and Atul Dodiya, Singh Twins - Amrit and Rabindra Kaur Singh etc. Other foundations, such as the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Saffronart Foundation, will also participate, enriching the event with their contributions.

About RMZ Foundation

In 2015, Anu Menda conceived a vision to establish a cultural institution that transcended traditional paradigms. At once a bastion of sustainable innovation, a platform to uplift marginalised communities, and a sanctum for artistic expression, RMZ Foundation grew into a haven for artists and visionaries.

The foundation began with the installation of five art pieces and has since curated a collection of over 65 sculptural works by artists from across the globe. Its art initiative signifies a deeper commitment to engaging with and commissioning artists to create a positive influence on communities by transforming their experience of art. Through its growing collection, curated tours, and support of art events such as Frieze Sculpture Park and Art Mumbai, RMZ Foundation actively promotes contemporary artistic creation and fosters open dialogue among artists, experts, and the public.

The foundation's overarching goal is to realize and safeguard cultural progress. Its multifaceted initiatives, segmented across three broad disciplines: Art, Resilient Communities, and Sustainability— each steadfast in its commitment to providing innovative and compassionate solutions to society's exigencies, propelling this vision forward.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557962/RMZ_Foundation_Art_Mumbai_2024.jpg