HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roast CCx, Hyderabad's flagship specialty café and one of India's most advanced culinary destinations, hosted the Consul General of France, Mr. Marc Lamy and Ms. Maud Miquau, Director of Alliance Française, at its Banjara Hills flagship outlet. The visit comes shortly after Roast CCx appointed Michelin-Star Chef Joakim Prat as its Corporate Pastry Chef, marking a significant Indo-French collaboration in Hyderabad's food and beverage landscape.

Roast CCx Hosts French Consul General for an Indo-French Culinary Exchange in Hyderabad

The French delegation toured the Roast CCx flagship - a multi-level, 60,000 sq. ft. café and production space featuring India's first Loring S70 Peregrine air-roasting setup, a 15,000 sq. ft. pastry laboratory, a private theatre and a dedicated coffee education studio. They interacted with Roast CCx's Founder, Hanumanth Rao Naineni, acknowledging his vision in bringing world-class talent like Chef Joakim Prat to India.

Speaking on the visit, the delegation highlighted Roast CCx's role in strengthening Indo-French culinary ties, particularly through its commitment to modern French pastry, specialty coffee and international training standards.

Chef Joakim Prat, globally known as the 'King of Éclairs' and a veteran of nine Michelin-starred restaurants, is currently leading Roast CCx's pastry program. Under his guidance, the brand is integrating French techniques with India's evolving café culture creating new pathways for culinary innovation, pastry education and experiential dining in Hyderabad.

The visit further cements Roast CCx's position as a pioneering café brand in India, bringing together air-roasted coffee, advanced pastry production and international collaborations that push the boundaries of craft and technique.

About Roast CCx

Founded in 2019, Roast CCx has evolved from a boutique coffee shop in Hyderabad into one of India's most advanced multi-outlet café brands, known for its uncompromising focus on quality, craft, and specialty coffee. Entirely bootstrapped and valued at over ₹250 Cr, Roast CCx is built on a product-first philosophy—doing the classics right, from a clean, honest cup of coffee to globally inspired comfort food. Its flagship experience centre in Banjara Hills features India's first Loring S70 Peregrine air-roasting system, an expansive 15,000 sq. ft. pastry laboratory, a private theatre, and a dedicated coffee education and experience studio. These investments reinforce Roast CCx's commitment to world-class café experiences, modern French pastry, and innovation in India's evolving specialty coffee and culinary landscape.

