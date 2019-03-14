Robobricks: Welcoming Kids to the World of Screen Free Coding & Robotics

CHENNAI, India, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and PALM SPRINGS, California, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

World's first Tangible coding, robotic kit compatible with Duplo®, Morphun®, Mega® & Lego® bricks

Robotix, is on a mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of children to possess the requisite 21st century thinking skills to be ready for the future ahead. This is done by bringing STEM and Coding education programs to kids through Robotics.

On March 14th at [9 am EST | USA], Robotix will launch a crowdfunding campaign for their next innovative toy - Robobricks, which offers a magical twist to STEM learning and playtime.

Kids of ages 4 and above can make an infinite number of interactive models using the smart blocks from Robobricks along with familiar blocks such as Duplo®, Mega Construx®, Morphun®, and Lego® bricks.

Robobricks inspires children with an easy-to-use, tangible screen-free coding platform which will allow them to bring their robotic creations to life. The possibilities are endless and each unique creation has its own coding challenges.

The unique combination of building & coding with Robobricks provides for lots of fun and magic to a child's playtime and it allows parents to wrap quality play learning into family time as well.

Robotix has a great track record of successfully launching crowdfunding campaigns for Phiro & Playbits in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Phiro was named by Intel as one of 'America's Greatest Makers', and Playbits was selected to be a BETT Awards 2019 finalist.

Amazon and Ford have also chosen Robotix to be their STEM education partner for extended societal reach.

For an interview with the Founder Ramana Prasad and COO Aditi Prasad, kindly contact Ramana Prasad on rp@robotixedu.com and +91-4442607521.

About Robotix Learning Solutions Private Ltd.

Robotix is one of the few global STEM educational service providers and STEM toy manufacturing companies, that hail from India. Since 2010, Robotix has been on a mission to inspire the next generation of innovators, creators & inventors through our robotics, coding, design thinking & other STEM educational programmes. Robotix also manufactures its own STEM Educational toys that help children learn through play, to help them build their knowledge in S.T.E.A.M.areas and develop 21st Century skills, to help them become FUTURE READY!

For more information, visit our website: https://www.robotixedu.com/.

Media Contact:

Ramana Prasad

rp@robotixedu.com

+91-4442607521

Managing Director

Robotix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

SOURCE Robotix Learning Solutions Private Ltd.